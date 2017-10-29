The adventures of JP in wonderland

October 29, 2017

JAH Prayzah’s latest offering “Kutonga Kwaro” speaks of an artiste whose head has been turned.

Some might confuse the musician’s decision to put 14-tracks on a single album as “more for less”.

It’s not.

Rather, it speaks of a gentleman who is in wonderland and uncertain of which approach will carry the day for him.

So who and/or what has turned Jah Prayzah’s head?

The musician has abandoned the hard-hitting traditional beat that propelled him to stardom through hits like “Tiise Maoko” and “Machembere”, in favour of West and East African-inspired sounds that some call “Naija music”.

It looks like JP is torn between making an impression across Africa and pleasing his fans back home.

He has recorded collabos with the likes of Yemi Alade, Diamond Platinumz (who both feature on “Kutonga Kwaro”), Davido and Mafikizolo.

And he has numerous singles lined up that will feature US star Jason Derulo, Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer Patoranking, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo and Tanzania’s Harmonize.

Collaborations have boosted Jah Prayzah’s popularity outside Zimbabwe, but it seems he is forgetting that the foreign artistes got interested in him because of what he was doing: the catchy traditional beat coupled with a commanding stage presence.

The “Watora Mari” collaboration with Diamond Platinumz, off the album “Mdhara Vachauya”,  brought an MTV Africa Music Award — and could also be the first step into the realm of wonderland. Jah Prayzah has never been the same since that song, and on “Kutonga Kwaro” there are few signs that we will soon see the return of the vibrant, energetic musician who exploded onto the scene a few years ago.

JP will be the first to tell you that there is a change in his music, and it is deliberate.

“My main motive is to change the game in music, to raise my country’s flag high. We want to continue going forward. This album carries 14 tracks. My previous album was 70-30 in terms of balancing the traditional Jah Jah music and the foreign influences, but this time around it is 50-50,” said Jah Prayzah prior to launching “Kutonga Kwaro”.

“I have not departed too much from my traditional sound, my melodies are still the same. We are not changing our music per se; we are just modernising it, making it more international.”

But on listening to the album, one quickly sees that the “50-50” claim is a stretched statistic.

The song “Chipo” would fit well in a Nollywood movie. “Poporopipo”, featuring Diamond Platinumz, sounds like something by a (gifted) fan of Davido’s “Fall” and “If”. The West and East African influences are also heavy in “Halla”, “Masoja” and “Pikoko”.

Of the 14 songs, it is probably only the title track, “Unondiziva”, “Muchinjiko” and “Hello Mama” that have echoes of the JP the world knows and loves.

In those songs, the musician displays his lyrical prowess and is supported by that effervescent sound of mbira and marimba.

Oh, and special mention goes to the saxophone. That was a brilliant infusion.

If Jah Prayzah is intent on going global, and which we should all support him in doing, perhaps it would be good to build on that foundation of getting the likes of Mafikizolo, Davido, Diamond Platinumz and Yemi Alade to sing in Zimbabwe’s languages.

That could really take Zimbabwe and the musician to the world.

Remember, Oliver Mtukudzi, Stella Chiweshe, Thomas Mapfumo, Hugh Masekela, Koffi Olomide, Ringo, Ishmael Lo, Salif Keita and Youssou N’ Dour, among others, did not transcend borders by singing to the beat of a foreign drum. Their local music transcended time and space; they made local international.

And when kwaito and rhumba seemed ready to take over Africa, Mtukudzi, Lo, Keita et al did not jump on the bandwagon. They knew that they had become big doing what they were doing and chose to keep doing it.

In other words, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Thomas Mapfumo’s early days were a culturally and musically incoherent blend of the Beatles, Elvis Presley and Otis Redding.

He dumped that and found his voice and song right here at home.

That said, there is no harm in one or two Naija style songs, a track here and there that invokes East African influences.

Music is food for the soul and serving up different dishes is good for the cultural palate. It becomes a problem when sadza is permanently dumped for fufu!

What will become of Jah Prayzah when Nigerians realise he is a Zimbabwean Davido, or Kenyans start thinking of him as a Platinumz wannabe?

As Mtukudzi is wont to say, “There is no better you than you.”

Will “Kutonga Kwaro” give us hit songs? Sure.

There is “Chengetedza”, and people will dance to “Ndin’Ndamubata” and “Emerina”; and heart strings will be tugged by “Nziyo Yerudo” (featuring Yemi Alade).

But the truth is Jah Prayzah has created expectation and is the recipient of much goodwill so he can easily get away with a tepid-to-average album.

What he needs to know is that the goodwill will die and the fans will demand something good. Ask Alick Macheso.

“Kutonga Kwaro” was produced by Jah Prayzah’s in-house producer DJ Tamuka and Wasafi Records producer Devi Laiza from Tanzania. In the past JP has enlisted the services of several pros and this has helped give different songs on any given album a refreshing variety.

The latest album could have done with that, as there are signs of “producer fatigue” in “Emerina”, which sounds like a remixed version of “Ndin’Ndamubata”.

My overall assessment?

Certainly something that can be listened to, and certainly something below Jah Prayzah’s high standards.

  • Tafadzwa Gora

    Its people like you Non-Skeptic who kill not only our music but our musicians as well, because you lack fore sight. What JP is doing may pay in the short run but his longevity in music is not guaranteed until he retraces his genre. Its only a matter of time until he is eclipsed by any musician who will decide to cover the gap that he has left – Andy will overshadow him if he decides on doing so because for a fact he is miles ahead of JP in terms of musical talent – he is a natural – he is a phenomenon. At the continental or international level JP is already eclipsed by the Davidos and the the Diamonds. Davidos and Diamonds are millionnaires and living in countries where their economies are thriving – already form the onset economically our JP is overshadowed and has no leverage to request these guys to buy into the JP genre. So ko kungovasiya vakadaro zvinei. There are two main reasons why they will continue to eclipse JP. First, these guys are immensely talented and are far ahead of JP and he doe not even come close. Their music is infectious -even when you do not understand Swahili or whatever language they sing with, their music is just magnetic and irresistible – and it survives the test of time. In essence, it is real music. Second, instead of JP courting the Davidos and Diamonds into his traditional genre, he let them use him to popularise their genre. In short what happened was an assimilation of JP’s genre. So, we now no longer have JP music to talk about in the main. If you listen to most of JP’s songs now, they are full of what I will call lyricatricks – where he preoccupies himself with rhyming verses devoid of that musical feel that we all yearn for. The effect or lack thereof is that the song ceases to exit in your mind or soul (whatever space of the human faculty it occupies) the moment you stop playing it. Just picture this, Dr Mapfumo, Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, Bhundu Boys and Mokoomba broke into the continental and international music space before they even collaborated with anyone – they refused to be music slaves. When Dr Mtukudzi collaborated with other international artistes, he did not stop playing his Tuku music, he let them buy into his genre – he remained Tuku. All these artistes may not be millionaires but they are all successful. So JP and other artistes must learn from these great artistes. Nothing can stop you guys from breaking internationally sticking to your own genre. . But there is everything to stop you out there if you keep on wanting to be wannabes of some musicians. You must grow up and be man and not remain boys. At a time when some of us thought Zimbabwe music was going up, what we are seeing is an unprecedented climbdown. Also, if you have music ears, you can hear kuti there is a disconnect between JPs newly found genre and his voice. Hazvina harmony or hochekoche. He is placing a hard hitting voice on a smooth flowing rhythm and the effect is one that is not palateble to the ear. HE MUST GO BACK TO THE JERUSAREMA STYLE – for me JERUSAREMA is his best album ever and that is where he unleashed the JP magic – and whoever told him that JERUSAREMA was not international standard must have his/her head examined. To be very honest with you, with this kind of music you are now singing, they will not respect you out there. Nigerians will stick with their Davido – Tanzanians with their Diamond -South Africans with their Mafikizolo and Zimabweans with Baba Sharon. Let not that award that you received after collaborating with Diamond fool you – you must open your eyes to the politics and economics of music. The award was given to you so that you open the doors for Diamond and Davido and others to penetrate the American Dollarised Zimbabwean economy period – reason why these guys stuck to their style so that it is popularised here in Zimbabwe with you being its face, whilst your genre is killed. So to people like Non-Skeptic, do not pretend as if you love our music and our artistes, you do not and the writeris spot on.