Thank you Zimbabwe

Shamiso Yikoniko in New Delhi, India —

My husband, Lawson Mabhena, and I are not heroes, our daughter is. She is a hero for many reasons. Glory be to God! On her first review out of hospital, the liver transplant surgeon Dr Subash Gupta said to me for the first time, “Not in my wildest dream did I ever imagine that your baby could still be alive and doing so well.”

“Before surgery I consulted my other colleagues and my local team and they advised me not to go ahead with the transplant after everything your baby had gone through — especially the blockage of the portal veins. I just said to myself, ‘God must help me’. And here she is today.”

Using my two cents, Manqoba “Nono” Mabhena is one of the bravest, strongest and most resilient person I know. It is true that miracles do happen when we least expect them and Manqoba is a testimony to that. Again glory be to God!

When we left Zimbabwe for India on November 2 last year, we were hopeful that after one-and-half months we will be back home. But fate always has its way.

For almost two weeks, Nono and Lawson were subjected to several tests in preparation for the transplant. And at the same time, we were anxiously waiting for the National Organ Transplant Board to approve the surgery to be done.

Pre-transplant evaluations had to be initiated and these were done in three phases.

The first phase was blood group, complete blood count, liver function tests, renal function test, hepatitis A, B and C.

This was followed by HIV, blood sugar, lipid profile, ECG, treadmill test, thyroid and chest X-rays and lastly the CT liver volumetric, MRI and a few others.

While waiting, tragedy struck.

On November 15, Manqoba started passing black motion (stool) then later began bleeding profusely from all airways.

Doctors tried all they can to stop the bleeding but to no avail. They were left with no option except to perform an endoscopy through which they closed the bleeding blood vessels.

After she started bleeding, she was moved from the private room to the ICU.

The following day, doctors explained to us that though the bleeding had stopped, Nono’s condition was deteriorating so she was being transferred to SPS’ sister hospital which was a six hours’ drive away.

There is nothing on earth more likely to make you become unhinged as a parent than to see your child suffer and be unable to do anything about it.

The sight of the ventilator helping your gravely-ill child breath and the sound of several machines around her beeping — all becomes overwhelming. Somehow, I felt that the legal process had let us down.

However, those were just the what-if’s.

When fate is written, no-one can run away from it.

In India, becoming a living donor involves an elaborate procedure of documentation and approvals as a measure to plug medical malpractices. There are a host of affidavits by the donor and family members attesting that the donor is donating part of his liver wilfully and did not expect anything in return.

This is followed by an approval for surgery from a team of doctors and Government officials representing the Transplant Board.

Nono stayed in ICU for two weeks.

For those two weeks I dreaded the visiting times because doctors kept on waving bad news cards to our faces — one after another.

The most shattering was the intensivist saying to us, “To be honest with you, we are only able to save between 25 to 30 percent of people in your baby’s condition but we remain hopeful.”

By God’s unwavering grace, Manqoba’s condition improved.

And yet another set back cropped up, she developed pneumonia.

As if that wasn’t enough, a CT scan reported that her portal veins supplying blood to the liver had blocked.

“God what’s this again,” I thought to myself.

Then I didn’t cry. I just didn’t have the strength to cry anymore. All I did was ask God to do one of the two things — either rest my baby’s body and He takes back his soul or He shows himself by performing the greatest of miracles to shock the world.

And yes my prayers and the prayers of those who were praying with my family were answered.

On November 23, Dr Gupta explained to us that they were considering performing the transplant on November 28 if she maintained the same stability though it was now a more than high-risk surgery.

To repeat his words: “I’m willing to try and re-open the blocked blood vessels during the transplant since it’s a recent blockage but there’s a high possibility that we might lose her even after surgery. So what I need from you is consent,” said Dr Gupta.

Without even thinking twice, Lawson signed the consent forms. God was in control and we had nothing to fear.

Manqoba continuously got sick but she refused to lose the fight. She got up, brushed herself and even now keeps going.

And so the transplant was performed on the scheduled date.

Waiting outside the theatre room from 0800 hours to 2200 hours was torture. For those 14 hours I was literally a zombie — I was consumed in my own world.

With only one thing in my mind that kept playing up — the outcome of the surgery after so many setbacks. Instead of praying, I made demands from the Almighty.

“If it doesn’t become a success, it’s you God who will be blamed not me. Why? Because everyone knows I only serve you, you the only true Living God. So you better keep your promise!” I repeated to myself.

At exactly 2215 hours, the anaesthetist came out of the theatre room and said to me, “That was a difficult surgery but we are done. Your baby and husband are both doing fine. They should be out in a few minutes.”

In a space of 20 minutes apart, both Manqoba and Lawson were whisked to liver transplant ICU and surgical ICU respectively.

After nine days, Lawson was discharged from hospital. However, Manqoba had to stay longer in ICU because doctors needed to be sure about her recovery before shifting her to the ward.

I have never seen anyone as resilient as my little one-year old girl. She could still smile through the worst pain. Manqoba handled different kinds of surgeries and needles like a pro.

Through prayers from friends, family, workmates, fellow journalists from across the board, TACC congregants and strangers, Nono pulled through.

As of last Sunday (January 15, 2017), her bilirubin (yellow) had decreased from 27,3 before surgery to 0,41.

And all I can say is, “It can only be God.”

Nono put up a good front and, for the most part, she gets through the annoying routine with a smile or a few tears — something which I can’t handle.

Even now she can swallow pills and nasty-tasting medicine like nobody’s business. And of course her prolonged stay in hospital came at a cost of over $20 000, however, a well-wisher which we believe was Heaven-sent cleared the bill.

Once again, on behalf of my family I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to every individual, family, friends, artistes, corporates, St Mary’s School in Mutare, Werras Entertainment, fellow journalists, The Sunday Mail family and Zimpapers family at large and those who prefer their identity to remain concealed, for contributing towards giving our daughter a new lease of life.

Lessons learnt from the Indian health system

Starting from state-of-the-art medical facilities to the low cost of treatment — all this contributes to the popularity of India as a destination for medical tourism:

◆ The quality of medical care available in India can compete efficiently with any other developed country.

◆ The medical sector in India has been powered by the latest technological developments that have added immensely to the standard of medical care offered.

◆ The medical infrastructure is advanced

◆ Newer methods of surgeries are being practiced with commendable success rates

◆ Availability of a wide range of specialised treatment under one roof.

◆ A strong base of highly qualified and trained medical practitioners from a wide range of medical fields.

◆ The Indian Government promoting the country as a hub for medical tourism

As I look at Nono today, I always say “Glory be to God!”

