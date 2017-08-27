Ten days of partying

THE fourth edition of Harare International Carnival is finally here.

The carnival did not take place last year because of sponsorship issues — and ironically this year’s organisation of the popular event almost fell victim to some stakeholders being against sponsorship by Justice Maphosa and his BigTime Strategic Group.

However, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Karikoga Kaseke, in an exclusive interview with The Sunday Mail Society, said the carnival would make “a definite” return on September 1-10.

“Nothing is going to disrupt the carnival. It’s definitely going to run as advertised. We are very much ready for the event and confident to pull a three-million-man carnival. We cannot afford to fail and no one can stop it,” declared Kaseke.

The ZTA boss said most of deals pertaining to the 10-day event had long been concluded.

He also scoffed at allegations suggesting the absence of a Memorandum of Understanding between the ZTA and anchor sponsor, BigTime Strategic Group, posed a threat to the carnival.

“I heard some people saying the carnival hangs in the balance because Maphosa has not signed an agreement with us. That is laughable!

“We have done carnivals before without Maphosa and we can still do it again. But, there is an agreement with him and we are not going to do this one without him. He is key and will make this year’s edition unique.

“Already the anchor sponsor has provided us with the stage plan and we have finalised on the list of artistes that are coming on his bill.”

BigTime Strategic Group corporate affairs director Alson Darikayi weighed in: “There is perceived misunderstanding of the marriage between ZTA and my company. We are the anchor sponsor and as people are speculating we are busy putting final touches to our preparations.

“My boss is a man of principal and sticks to his word. What he promises he does. A MoU is just a piece of paper that does not mean much. BigTime has sponsored, poured in millions of dollars in a number of activities without signing MoUs.”

ZTA is promising a carnival to remember. Supported by an enthusiastic main sponsor, carnival-goers are set to have a memorable 10 days.

A world-class stage and a 2 000-seat VIP marque will be erected at the Robert Mugabe Square where the “Battle of Limpopo” will take place on September 9 after the street party. Artistes expected to take part include Jah Prayzah, Soul Jah Love, Suluman Chimbetu, Winky D, Seh Calaz, the Charamba’s, Jeys Marabini and Sandra Ndebele, to name just a few. South Africa will be represented by Babes Wodumo, Dr Malinga, Busiswa, Prince Kaybee, Euphonik. Rhumba sensation Werrason will fly the flag of the DRC.

The much anticipated Samba Night will see Harare Street being blocked in front of Holly’s Hotel and Private Lounge to create a unique street venue. The much anticipated show takes place on Wednesday September 6. Brazilian samba dancers will square off with the vastly talented Cuban dancers in what has been dubbed “The Battle of Bellies”.

South Africa’s Zodwa Wabantu will be thrown into the matrix to add panache to the mouth-watering event.

“We are hoping the carnival will be the model for all Southern African states. This year the carnival will be very much different from previous editions. There will be a lot of amazing activities. We are targeting to pull three million people for the carnival not just for the street party but throughout the course of the fiesta, which starts this coming Friday,” said Kaseke.

ZTA head of corporate affairs Sugar Chagonda said there were talks to partner the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

“All uniformed forces will be part of the carnival as we have cordial working relations. The Commander of AFZ Charity Horse Race will run the same day with the carnival street party and we have always supported the event but this year we have gone a step further by partnering them.’’

Other events on the programme, which has representation from over 20 countries, include the Carnival Bira Night, Carnival Bush Party, Carnival Costumes Show and Parade, Zim Car Cultural Festival, Rhumba Night and Zim Dancehall Fietsa.

