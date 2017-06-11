FOR Teenage Hadebe this game is much more than an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

It’s a tribute to a loving mother who passed on a fortnight ago.

Chances are when the centre back comes out for warm up at the National Sports Stadium or scores like he has often done in national colours fingers will be pointed to the sky as if to say: “Hey ma this one is for you.”

When news that Hadebe’s mother had died on the eve of the national team camp there were serious concerns that the 21-year old defender, a long time target of Kaizer Chiefs, wouldn’t be fit for national duty.

However, all those concerns were wiped away when Hadebe pitched up at the Yadah Hotel, just 48 hours after burying his mother, and declared that this was a mission bigger than football.

“I am ready to play; I want to do this for my mother. She was always excited about the idea of me playing for the Warriors and wherever she is I know she will smile if I make the team,” Hadebe reportedly told coach Norman Mapeza and his backroom staff.

Well Hadebe has not only made the team, he will be in the starting XI partnering Partson Jaure at centre half.

Warriors’ interim team manager Wellington Mpandare has certified Hadebe a super patriot.

“Losing a mother is painful beyond words but Teenage has accepted that it is God who gives and takes life,” said Mpandare.

“His decision to play for the national team soon after such a tragic incident speaks volumes of the player he is. To me this boy is a super patriot and is destined for dizzy heights because he has a big heart.”

Hadebe was mainly used as cover during Kallisto Pasuwa’s era as the former national team gaffer stuck with the pair of Costa Nhamoinesu and Elisha Muroiwa.

However, injuries to Nhamoinesu and Muroiwa’s bewitched form have given the defender a chance to prove his worth and make mummy dearest smile, wherever she is.

Teenage Hadebe, what a trooper!

