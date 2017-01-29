Takesure Zamar’s R1m debut

Takudzwa Chihambakwe Leisure Correspondent —

“A man’s gift makes room for him and brings him before great men,” reads the book of Proverbs. This is true for award-winning musician Minister Takesure Zamar Ncube, who has transformed his life from being a street kid at some point, to becoming one of Zimbabwe’s most successful gospel singers.

The Beitbridge-born musician, who has been making waves globally after joining South Africa’s Joyous Celebration in 2014, early this year signed for recording label, Bold Music, across the Limpopo.

The contract runs for three years and it will see him stage his debut solo live DVD recording in July on a R1 million budget.

The Sunday Mail Leisure last week spoke to Zamar about his latest breakthrough.

“I recently signed a deal with South African-based music label called Bold Music, which is owned by Pastor Tebs David, who happens to be the mentor of artistes such as pastors Benjamin Dube and Solly Mahlangu,” said Zamar.

“This type of a deal is the one I have been praying for over many years and I am grateful to God that he has granted the desires of my heart. The contract I signed is three years long and we have already begun working on my first project, which is a live DVD recording slated for July in Johannesburg. The total cost of the recording itself including the marketing and other necessities is R1,2 million,” said the “Prayer for Zimbabwe” hit singer.

He went on: “This is a huge breakthrough for me because I know that many musicians in South African would want the same deal but by God’s grace here I am, I have managed to get it. I am also happy to reveal that I will be featuring Pastor Solly on the live DVD recording.”

So how did Zamar catch the eye of Pastor David?

“I was introduced to Pastor David by Pastor Solly whom I had met when he came through to stage a concert in Zimbabwe at our church, Harvest House International, some three years ago. However, Pastor David was not really convinced to sign me till he attended one of my concerts in Johannesburg last year and the rest is history, here we are today.”

The musician, who captured the heart of Joyous Celebration Choir co-founder Lindelani Mkhize back in 2014 with his track “Kuregerera in Advance” at a concert in Bulawayo, indicated he would now be leaving the group to concentrate on a solo career.

“I had an option to stay with Joyous Celebration and still do my project but I chose to leave and focus on my own project.

‘‘I am not afraid to start from zero in a foreign country because I started from zero with my group Worship Addicts and we steadily grew to where we are today and I believe I can be successful as well in South Africa,” said Zamar.

Though things are going on swimmingly for the musician, the beginning was not easy.

Many got to know of him in 2011 when the group Worship Addicts was formed, but that was not when Zamar actually began recording.

“Indeed, many people think that I started to record in 2011 with the group I founded, Worship Addicts, but that is not where the journey began. I had been recording way back before I moved to Harare but truth be told, I was recording ‘junk’.

“What I then learnt as I kept moving in my musical journey was the importance of maturity in music. Many think that it is only maturity in character that is needed but another aspect is maturity in music, so that one knows what needs to be done; when and how, as well as finding their place in music,” explained Zamar.

“For instance I am known as a worshipper, I know I can never go wrong if I get in the studio and begin to record worship music. But I can also do Afro jazz music but that is not my place.

“So in my early recordings, which obviously never got airplay I was discovering myself and once I found my place it became easier for me to express my artistry and connect with the people.

This phase of an artiste discovering themselves takes time but one needs to be patient because once you find your place you will be unstoppable,” said the Zimbabwe College of Music graduate.

Zamar shared the struggles he faced while growing up and how they played a role in moulding him.

“Growing up I went through some humbling experiences such as being homeless and ultimately becoming a street kid — these experiences have played a fundamental role in shaping who I am today. I cannot find strength to be pompous.

“People always ask if I am not acting as if I’m humble, but I think the beatings of life that I experienced as I grew up taught me that without God I am nothing. Because when I look back at my life I can only say it was God. Surely coming from a rural area that has no name to an extent that people just call it ‘pa nhamba 52’, that on its on tells you a story.

“I know without doubt that it is indeed the Lord’s grace to come from such a background and become sought-after worldwide, it can never be talent alone,” revealed Zamar.

He also told this publication that what sustained him in the music industry was God’s calling.

“Many think we do music because it pays but well in Zimbabwe the reality is that it doesn’t pay.

‘‘What sustained me from the early days that I began recording to when Worship Addicts was formed till I joined Joyous, and now having an opportunity to do my solo DVD, has been the call of God.

“I know I just don’t do music as a career but it is a calling. So in the midst of good or bad times I look to God to carry me through because he is the one who began the work in me. Another aspect is passion. So when the two are merged you can stand any storm that comes your way,” said Zamar.

