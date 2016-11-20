Tafira High gets ablution block

By Leoba Mugari and Tinomudaishe Tafira Form 3 Tafira High School —

Having a water system ablution block at a school at the heart of Chirau communal lands seemed to be a far-fetched dream until someone woke up to make that dream real.

Chirau community, on 14 October 2016 witnessed the official opening of the ablution block as well as an Advanced Level block at Tafira High School.

By half past nine in the morning, nearly all the seats had been occupied and people were now waiting for the proceedings to commence. The Guest of owner, Mr Mhumha, accompanied by the District Schools inspector and the Chief walked to the arena under the guidance of Mr B Dzvokora the man who has been at the helm of the school for almost two decades. After the dignitaries had taken their places, the stage had been set for the long, hot and exciting day.

The school choir kicked off the event by leading the crowd in singing the national anthem and then the national schools’ pledge later. After all the introductions had been done, the School Development Committee (SDC) Chairperson, Baba Matangira was invited to the podium.

Baba Matangira, in his opening remarks started by praising member of the community who sacrificed their time and energy to help in the construction of the Advance level and the Ablution block.

The parents and guardians played a pivotal role in the construction of these two structures through the moulding of bricks and transportation of sand to the school.

This helped ease the financial burden that was about to befall them. “Rwendo rwatafamba isu vabereki nechikoro chedu rwunodzira kubatana kunova iko kwaunza budiriro yataunganira iyi nhasi (the journey we have travelled together so far, describes unity, which have brought us the success which are gathered here for)”

Delivering the speech on behalf of the captain of the Tafira High school ship, the Deputy headmaster, Mr Phiri took the opportunity to update the community on the income generating projects being run by the school.

For a rural school with an enrolment of 235 students, to rely on school fees only to run the school projects would be one ill-advised decision. To further raise income, the school boasts of a grinding mill and a peanut butter milling machine which are the school’s major cash cows, many thanks to the rural electrification programme.

Through these income generating projects, the school managed to sink a borehole which was a great stride towards having tapped water at the school.

So goes Henry Ford’s words “…Coming together is a beginning.

Keeping together is progress. Working together is success…” with some help from some well-wishers and co-operation from the parents, the school managed to swim through the tide of economic challenges and constructed the block.

The deputy head took the opportunity to thank the school staff and the community for sharing the same dream and believing in teamwork. As an early Christmas present, Mr Phiri also announced that the school was going to pay back to the community by giving out 16 exercise books, covers and rulers to each pupil in forms 1,2,3 and 5 as a way of thanking the parents for the support they are giving to school projects.

To conclude his speech, the Deputy Head announced the introduction of informal learning at the school. The main objective of such an arrangement was to give a second life to all the members of the community who had failed to pass their exams in the past.

He encouraged the member of the community to make use of the opportunity to make their dreams true. He also wished the exam classes all the best in their ZIMSEC examinations.

The Guest of Honour, The Deputy Provincial Education Director-Secondary and Informal Mr Mhumha, (standing in for the Provincial Education Director Mr Mashayamombe ),in his brief address, took time to praise the school for its effort in developing the school infrastructure.

“At a time when some schools a condemning so blocks and closing out water system ablution blocks, here we are seeing a rural school which is moving in to do directly the opposite”, Mr Mhumha said. The guest of honour applauded the community for its efforts in ensuring that their children’s dreams are receiving some support.

The Deputy PED took time to motivate the teachers to keep working hard in ensuring that Zimbabwean education improves. Light was also shed on the new curriculum. It was said that the new curriculum will concentrate more on a learner centered approach in teaching.

The move is widely believed to be able to foster a culture of research and innovation in the learning process. Mr Mhumha also warned the students who were going to receive prizes that the prizes did not guarantee a pass in the public examinations.

“The prizes that some of you are going to receive today are not an assurance that you will pass your ZIMSEC exam. They are just a reflection of the potential you have. Keep hunting until you have your catch.”

After the speeches, the students who had excelled in academic and sporting disciplines were given their prizes. This was followed by the giving of exercise books and covers to all the students.

The parents were then ushered to the new blocks where the cutting of the ribbons was to be done by the Guest of honour. After all, had been done, Chief Chirau was given the chance to thank all the stakeholders who made the event a success.

The event was also graced by the presence of traditional and religious leaders, Agric extension officers, individuals from Zvimba West Member of Parliament’s (Hon Z. Ziyambi) office, Zvimba Rural District Council, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and school heads from other neighbouring schools.

Students, YOU CAN SEND YOUR ARTICLES THROUGH E-MAIL, FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP or TEXT Just app Charles Mushinga on 0772936678 or send your articles, pictures, poetry, art . . . to Charles Mushinga at [email protected] or [email protected] or follow Charles Mushinga on Facebook or @charlesmushinga on Twitter. You can also post articles to The Sunday Mail Bridge, PO Box 396, Harare or call 0772936678.

16,186 total views, 4,873 views today