Stray cow causes accident

1 day ago
Featured
LIVE: Cde Don Muvuti burial @ The National Heroes Acre
October 29, 2017
Featured
Show some respect, says President
October 29, 2017
Featured
Zanu-PF officials contest ‘suspensions’
October 29, 2017
Featured
Govt subsidises blood prices
October 29, 2017
Village Command Agric II comes to Chivi
October 29, 2017
Fake whiskey, vodka flood Zim
October 29, 2017
Zimsec exam papers ‘leak’
October 29, 2017
Early Xmas gift for chiefs
October 18, 2017
China’s GDP rises
June 11, 2017
Theresa May threatened with ouster after loss
April 16, 2017
Rwanda adds peat to energy mix
January 15, 2017
Samsung boss summoned in bribery probe
Business
October 29, 2017
A US$1,4 billion game changer
October 29, 2017
‘The crybabies must grow up!’
October 29, 2017
New cement plant begins production
October 29, 2017
Afreximbank millions start flowing in
Opinion & Analysis
October 29, 2017
The cancer we must focus on
October 29, 2017
Satan’s ministers driving Morgan to deathbed
October 29, 2017
‘We killed sellouts mercilessly’
October 29, 2017
A decade on, jatropha makes comeback
Sports
October 29, 2017
DeMbare feel the heat
October 29, 2017
The nine lives of Clement Matawu
October 29, 2017
Streak toughs it out in Chevrons trenches
October 29, 2017
‘Rosen is smiling from his grave’
EXTRA
October 29, 2017
KITFT: The fish didn’t bite
October 29, 2017
‘It’s all about bragging rights’
October 29, 2017
Tiger fishing — A personal experience
October 29, 2017
Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority states its case
Leisure
12 hours ago
Featured
Vic Falls Carnival gets even bigger
12 hours ago
Featured
A bit of fashion this summer
15 hours ago
Lover’s ex, mother gang up on me
October 29, 2017
Tiger fishing: The good, the bad and the ugly – An elusive grand prize
Religion
October 29, 2017
Month of tears for Zim Catholics
October 29, 2017
Burying Mau Mau, birthing Sabeta
October 22, 2017
Is God natural or it’s a human construct?
October 22, 2017
Churches: A conduit of assistance to the less privileged
Bloggers
Chronicles From the 2nd Chimurenga with Munyaradzi Huni
Communion with Bishop Lazarus
Mudzimba with Mai Chisamba
Motivation with Milton Kamwendo
Open Economy with Chris Chenga
October 8, 2017
How Pres Mugabe survived assassination in Gutu
September 3, 2017
How a Ndebele comrade joined Zanu
August 27, 2017
Sleep well Gogo Muzenda!
August 27, 2017
The Bible is not a bad book
October 8, 2017
A tale of two Vice-Presidents
September 10, 2017
When will this silly season end?
August 26, 2017
The real story can only be from the public media
August 20, 2017
When it’s better to react with no reaction
15 hours ago
Lover’s ex, mother gang up on me
October 1, 2017
My father is a maniac
September 24, 2017
Saving marriages one letter at a time
September 10, 2017
Newborn son has same name as neighbour
August 6, 2017
The quest for competence
July 30, 2017
Take the front row seat
July 9, 2017
Translate yourself into greatness
May 28, 2017
Forgotten key to greatness is slowing down
June 18, 2017
The purpose of resource, commodity value
June 4, 2017
Youths must define economic nationalism
May 28, 2017
Protectionism done well, is progressive!
May 21, 2017
Perception is sufficient reality
Photos
1 day ago
Featured
Stray cow causes accident
October 25, 2017
Featured
President Mugabe receives new ambassadors
October 11, 2017
Featured
Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) held its first press conference today ahead of the second edition of the pageant slated for December 9 at the HICC.
October 10, 2017
Featured
Hundreds of families have been left homeless after the houses they illegally built at Eyestorne along Chitungwiza Road were demolished by Harare City Council this afternoon. – Pictures: Tawanda Mudimu
3
Stray cow causes accident
Believe Nyakudjara
1 day ago
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
