Stray cow causes accident

1 day ago
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara
A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

A couple and passengers travelling in a Toyota Corolla Bubble suffered injuries when the vehicle hit a stray cow and veered off the road before overturning along Ngezi-Halfway road in Mhondoro on Saturday night. The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe completed the erection of a perimeter fence on either side of the Gweru-Bulawayo road to avoid traffic accidents caused by stray livestock. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

9,251 total views, 5,901 views today