Still Waters championing culture

Nick Beny, Upper six Still Waters Learning Academy

I always thought that by 2017 everything would be modernised because of the growing digital era, I thought people would feel lazy to flick through the pages of culture, rather just feel free to hit the ‘enter’ button of civilization.t seems a very long time since I wrote a piece based on our culture as most young people regard it as a thing of the past.

Thanks to my school Still Waters Learning Academy, this year we participated in the Culture Week celebrations for the fifth time under the theme: ‘Celebrating 5 years of uniqueness, restoring Ubuntu/hunhu/vumunhu and empowering the next generation through culture’.

The event was lively and was tainted with echoes that churned out how we are proud inheritors of our cultural values. All this reminded me of our Zimbabwean origin, beliefs and pride that many of us have forsaken.

Traditional songs such as Nhemamusasa by Chiwoniso Maraire, Kwira Gomo by Hope Masike among others constructed the order of the day and our form Two students led by the marimba band sang spectacular renditions on our successful Cultural Night held last week.

The event was graced by Chief Dudzu, members of the Ruwa local board, our parents, members of the community and students from nearby schools. As early as 6pm the event was packed to capacity and students from Still Waters Learning Academy took turns to entertain the guests.

Local decorated comedian, Doc Vikela, our own Kevin Hart was director of ceremony and his humor set the pace for an exciting night, he has even groomed two Form six students Ronald Nyandoro and Whitney Mwango into the best upcoming emcees and public speakers.

The major highlight was when guest artiste, Trevor Dongo, took to the stage later in the night. His stage presence was immediately caught by wild screams by students who always took him for a role model, he brought the house down with his popular hits such as Ndashamisika, Nerunako and African Girl among others.

The best part of the hosting the Cultural Night as a school, was to understand more of how our forefathers used to preserve it and making new friends in the corporate world.

We also managed to make friends with other talented artistes like Ronald who sang Chinyakare and Mhuka Utete with his mbira instrument, he agreed to teach us some of his mbira strengths.

Our own Elisheeba Sikireta was not outdone and proved to be the best with her fusion of instruments by playing both the Mbira and Marimba brilliantly on one song.

The school also presented a drama titled “Ndozviudza ani?” which was appealing to the audience and addressed all the generational problems we face in our homes as Zimbabweans.

The corpus resources can give us information, but it takes artists cultured from within to create such a great event.

Thank you National Arts Council of Zimbabwe for assisting Still Waters Leaning Academy.

Students, YOU CAN SEND YOUR ARTICLES THROUGH E-MAIL, FACEBOOK, WHATSAPP or TEXT Just app Charles Mushinga on 0772936678 or send your articles, pictures, poetry, art . . . to Charles Mushinga at [email protected] or [email protected] or follow Charles Mushinga on Facebook or @charlesmushinga on Twitter. You can also post articles to The Sunday Mail Bridge, PO Box 396, Harare or call 0772936678.

20,933 total views, 7,528 views today