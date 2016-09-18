She is the spark at Glow

Brighton Zhawi

SHE misses most training sessions due to college commitments but Beulah Hlongwane remains Glows Petroleum’s most lethal weapon. The Netball Super League log leaders are unbeaten in 15 matches and are even dreaming of ending the campaign unbeaten.

In Hlongwane, they have a player who is ready to give her all in search of immortality. “Mine is a unique case, I let out all the energy that l am supposed to use at training on match days,” said the 22-year-old wing attack.

Hlongwane is studying for a Politics and Administration degree at the Midlands State University and her busy academic schedule leaves her with little room for anything else.

“I am putting extra effort during games since I have little to no training time because of university commitments. “I am in the final year of my Politics and Administration degree program and its just hectic, sometimes I feel like my head is about to explode.

“However, I am available for games during weekends and because I miss training a lot, I have to prove my worth in each game,” said Hlongwane.

The wing attack, who is also used as a centre, believes the league title is heading her team’s way after a heartbreaking 2015 season. Last year, Glow were beaten to the title by Correctional Services.

“Last season we had one shooter, Paidamoyo (Tinoza), but now we have Onkemetse (Mabuku) to partner her and their combination has worked wonders,” said Hlongwane.

“The situation was so dire that I was even used as shooter last season, but now I am back at my natural position. “I am a midfielder who can also defend unlike other midfielders who focus on attack only,” she said.

