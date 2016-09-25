Search for trapped miners continues

Debra Matabvu

Pedzisai Murau, pensively stares at an excavator digging down a huge crater.

He constantly draws near the barricaded crater each time the excavator drives off a few meters to dump the earth and thoroughly scans heaps of rubbles.

Pedzisai steps a few meters back, as the earth moving machine returns. He reaches into his pocket for a third cigarette in less than 30 minutes.

He, however, stops lighting the cigarette as he joins scores of people rushing to the crater after the excavator suddenly stops digging.

“They have found another body,” someone shouts, but to their disappointment the driver of the earthmoving machine just wants to take a break.

The villagers slowly return to nearby trees to seek refuge from the scorching sun.

But Pedzisai goes back to his spot.

He can no longer suppress his disappointment as he shakes his head and in soliloquy murmurs: “Ko munoda kusara mega imomo here Sekuru Norman? Kubva rini nhai? Chibudaiwo”

Pedzisai is one of the illegal gold miners who had trooped to Chatyoka Mine in Concession in a gold rush.

However, tragedy struck last Thursday evening when at least eight of the illegal gold miners were killed while several others were feared dead when the mine shift collapsed.

“His name is Norman Kavhukatema, he is my uncle and I know he is still down there,” Pedzisai says, his eyes fixed on the excavator.

“I have already informed everyone back home in Masvingo and they are now on their way here. What is left is for us to find the body, but it has been hours now and I am getting impatient.”

Chatyoka Mine, situated seven kilometres north west of Concession is one of the several small mines in the mountainous area which is said to be rich of gold deposits.

And when news filtered of riches at Chatyoka Mine, Pedzisai and his uncle were among the illegal miners who trooped to the area with some travelling from as far as Birchenough and Mukumbura.

It is believed that on the fateful day, about 15 illegal miners began competing to get into a horizontal strip after claims a metal dictator had detected gold ore.

According to the owner of the mine, Mr Hyde Chatyoka, the miners had invaded the claim illegally and hence there was no register to ascertain the exact number of people who were in the shaft when it collapsed.

“We were working on improving the mine shaft because we knew it was not safe,” he said.

“These illegal miners would mainly work during the night because during the day we have guards who restrict people from entering the shaft.”

According to the security guard who was on duty on the fateful day, Mr Francis Dhliwayo, he tried to restrict the illegal miners from entering the shaft, but his efforts were in vain.

“I tried to restrain them but they overpowered me as they were excited due to the dictator which they were claiming had located gold ore,” he said.

“After some time I decided to retreat and that is when one of the deceased Muchineripi Tembo came to me.

“Since I personally knew him I tried to stop him but I failed. He, like the rest of the illegal miners was ecstatic about the new discovery.”

“The moment Muchineripi stepped into the shaft, I heard a noise and rushed to investigate. The shaft had collapsed. I only managed to rescue two miners including Muchineripi who died while we tried resuscitate him.”

A sombre atmosphere engulfed the surrounding villages and compounds as six of the deceased were from the surrounding villages.

Despite the tragedy, illegal miners were still camped at the site, showing no signs of departing.

Disturbing and frightening as it may be, the illegal miners vowed to continue with the mining.

“You can liken this profession (illegal mining) to the military, you will have to carry on despite such incidents,” said Pedzisai.

