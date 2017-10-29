Satan’s ministers driving Morgan to deathbed

ZANU-PF never ceases to amaze. The suicidal tendencies are baffling, but let’s leave this revolutionary party imbovhunura. There is a pressing issue that needs urgent ministration.

I won’t mince my words and won’t beat about the bush because there are smiling assassins on the prowl. Brutal honesty is the only way to go.

Here goes.

Some people are conspiring to kill MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai. They are killing Save softly and they want to bury him with a smile.

Let’s take a few lessons on deceit, deception and deceivers from the holy book.

Paul in 1 Timothy 2:14 talks about Eve, Adam and the serpent. I won’t bore you going over this story. There are many other examples of deceit in the Bible.

Apostle Paul graphically warns in 2 Corinthians 11:14-15, “For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into apostles of Christ. And no wonder! For Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light.

“Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also transform themselves into ministers of righteousness, whose end will be according to their works.”

Satan’s ministers are after Morgan. They are transforming themselves into apostles of MDC-T. They are transforming themselves into ministers of righteousness. The MDC-T leader is in serious trouble.

Over the past few months, Bishop Lazarus has delivered several sermons saying MDC-T should give Morgan a rest.

The man is being ravaged cancer of the colon. No one in the opposition party seems to care. Hutsinye hwacho! it’s just not good. It’s not fair.

When Morgan was airlifted to South Africa last month after suddenly falling sick, his spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka lied without shame saying: “President Morgan Tsvangirai, who flew to South Africa for a routine medical procedure, is in a very stable condition contrary to morbid media reports that he is critical and is battling for his life…”

In “Argument in Defence of the Soldiers in the Boston Massacre Trials,” in December 1770, the US diplomat and politician John Adam said: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates or our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”

This statement was said a long time ago, but Tamborinyoka last month came face to face with these wise words.

Tamborinyoka just wants a job. Poor Lukezha!

After weeks holed up in South Africa, a clearly sick Morgan returned home and Satan’s ministers thought they were being clever. They sneaked Morgan into the country, kuita weku hwandisa kumba kwake kunge mari yekuba.

As usual, Tamborinyoka, Obert Gutu and Douglas Mwonzora tried to sound clever saying their dear leader was recovering well blah, blah, blah.

Some of us with connections in South Africa and some of us with eyes that see even svosve ririmu Highlands knew that haiwawo, nhema dzoga dzoga.

Some people in MDC-T thought Eddie Cross was being a racist when he broke ranks with his colleagues and openly told the world that Morgan was not well.

Cross added that Morgan’s family was facing financial challenges and if they had their way, Morgan would leave politics.

Cross was put under the cross, but he was resolute.

“I still maintain what I said. There are medical bills (to prove it). Mr Tsvangirai’s health issues are a concern; we are all concerned…” said an adamant Cross.

Cross was crucified by angry MDC-T supporters who were being misled by Satan’s ministers.

“Chimurungu ichi hindava? What’s wrong with this old white man?” one MDC-T supporter asked in anger.

The unashamed MDC-T leaders threatened Cross with all manner of action.

Welshman Ncube, who has been appointed spokesperson for something they call MDC Alliance, said something that had many people laughing at an issue isingasetsi.

“My upbringing in every aspect of life tells me we should not have a conversation like that at all (about Morgan’s health). It is in bad taste and it is un-African. It is just not the right thing to do,” said the learned Professor.

I was like, “Professor ava ngavakwane mhani. Nhasi zvashata kutaura about hurwere hwaMorgan but hapana chakashata kutaura about President Mugabe’s health?”

Like Luke, Welshman was is just trying to save his job.

The man has been languishing in obscurity for years and this “Alliance” has given him a meal. While Satan’s ministers thought they had played the country a fast one, facts and evidence slapped their sorry faces hard. Very hard, actually.

Last week Morgan was rushed to South Africa once again.

Those who were at the airport say Morgan anga achifamba serwaivhi.

And once again Luke continued with his reckless and thoughtless statements. Writing on Facebook, he said: “So a man who left walking by himself, who used a public airport and a commercial flight with many other passengers is now reported to have been ‘airlifted’ and is ‘critically ill’? God help our media.”

No, no, no Lukezha! God help you. You have no shame. Sit down and look at what you are doing to your already tattered reputation.

When Luke continues with his lies, as a Bishop I keep asking if this little fella has read the 10 Commandments.

I kept wondering until my good sister Pricilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga provided a holistic answer to the troubles in the opposition.

“I know my colleagues in the opposition will be upset. I have told them that I believe I am very lucky which is why I probably still make a bit of sense-not too much sense but a bit of it because when I realised that I was unwell due to clinical depression I sought help.

“Most of my colleagues have not and I seriously believe that they need to seek help, because until people can go back to a point where they can think through things properly we will continue to have nonsense that is currently happening in the opposition.

“And I do not think that they know that what they are doing is nonsensical because I think that they are unwell and therefore cannot focus and they cannot think and mental illness is not something to laugh about because it messes your whole thinking process and therefore no one is energised enough to mentally think properly,” said Priscilla.

This sister has guts. She speaks with reckless abandon; abaiwa ngaabude style. Well, after the statement from Priscilla, I now fully understand what we are dealing with. Kwanzi vanhu ava imendari dzoga dzoga. They are sick in mind. The opposition is an asylum.

It is a horrible combination: Satan’s ministers and mentally unstable people. Hapana chakanaka vanhu vamwari. Zvinotodiiko nenyaya ya Morgan? Should we allow Satan’s ministers to keep pushing him to his deathbed?

Get well soon Save.

Bishop is out!

