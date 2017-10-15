RTG in US$1m facelift

THE Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) — in which Government has the biggest stake of 36,14 percent through the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) — has invested US$900 000 in the refurbishment of its hotels across the country.

The renovation of the hotels started early this year and is anticipated to end next year.

An estimated US$1 million, generated internally, would have been spent on the project on completion.

RTG chief executive officer Mr Tendai Madziwanyika told The Sunday Mail Business in e-mailed responses that “notable progress” has been made in refreshing the hotels.

“This process is being done in a phased approach. Our focus hotels in 2017 are Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel and Kadoma Hotel & Conference Centre.

“This year we have done 100 rooms so far. By year end, this number will increase to 150. We have invested in other aspects such as soft furnishings, furniture and bathrooms for the New Ambassador Hotel.

“So far we have invested US$500 000 in the Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel project. (In total) US$900 000 (has been used and) the total cost of the project is estimated at US$1 million,” said Mr Madziwanyika.

The progress report card shows that at the Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel (VFRH), 50 percent of its 88 rooms have been renovated.

The remainder of the rooms are expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

At Kadoma Hotel & Conference Centre, which has 147 rooms, 40 percent of them have been completed.

Mr Madziwanyika said they are targeting to complete 100 rooms by year end while the remainder will be done next year.

New Ambassador Hotel’s 72 rooms have taken delivery of new beds while bathroom renovations are 35 percent complete.

At the flagship Rainbow Towers Hotel, which boasts 304 rooms, management is in the process of restoring the gold lustre colour of this landmark building on the city skyline.

Mr Madziwanyika believes this will “definitely make a refreshing difference”.

“We continue to make wholesome changes to our product portfolio,” said Mr Madziwanyika.

A perimeter wall is being erected around the imposing Rainbow Towers Hotel while an exclusive top end lounge bar is expected to be opened at the hotel’s M1 level in November 2017.

As part of efforts to promote domestic tourism, RTG has introduced promotions at all its hotels to enable low-income earners to utilise hotel facilities, which were previously a preserve for the rich.

At Kadoma Hotel & Conference Centre, RTG has invested in a theme park as it endeavours to make it an ideal destination for families.

The theme park comes complete with water activities, fun rides, bicycle rides and tree houses, among other activities.

The theme park is expected to be launched on November 1.

RTG was formed in 1992 as part of the Government’s commercialisation programme.

