‘Rosen is smiling from his grave’

Don Makanyanga

LIZ ROSEN reckons her late husband Eric is smiling in his grave as Clement Matawu continues to do business in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Matawu joined the now defunct Motor Action in 2001 and was last week celebrated as one of the best players to have played in the top flight since its formation 25 years ago.

“I know Eric is definitely smiling,” said Liz. “Of all the players we had at Motor Actio,n this boy still stands head and shoulders above the rest. It’s been 16 years since he made his debut but Clement still has that hunger, continues to work hard and most importantly he is a gentleman on an off the pitch.”

Liz revealed how Matawu warmed his way into Eric’s heart.

“Mr Rosen had a very soft spot for Clement and treated him like his son. He took care of his educational needs from Form One till the time he completed his studies at Churchill. He was so proud of him. Matawu became part of our family together with his family.

“What made Eric love the boy so much was the fact that the boy is disciplined, very respectful and always loyal. His (attitude to) alcohol and smoking could be one of the secrets that has made him the player that he is today,” she said.

Although the Mighty Bulls are out of business, Liz said she drew satisfaction from seeing former Motor Action players like Matawu, Passmore Bernard and Charles Sibanda among the PSL’s leading lights.

“I always follow the careers of our former players but I have special interest in Clement because he is my son. Once again he has had a good season and I hope he caps it all by winning this year’s league title,” she said.

17,450 total views, 1,477 views today