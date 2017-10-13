Repteens are future stars

Takudzwa Chihambakwe

MANY a time when I go to watch theatrical productions by children in various parts of the country, I get disappointed as youngsters fail to grasp basic aspects of the craft.

This is not to say they should deliver at the same level as the professionals, but at least the basics should be on point. However, when I went to Reps Theatre recently to watch the comical show “The Roadhouse in Arden”, thinking the cast was that of the seniors from Reps, I felt perturbed upon discovering it was actually a cast of the Repteens, which is the developmental team.

Flashbacks of disappointments from previous encounters with children’s plays started to fill my head but something in me said; ‘give them a chance’. And surprise, surprise, they delivered.

The six-member cast, balanced between boys and girls, staged a superb act at Reps Theatre Upstairs. They had tangible passion and were well-engrossed in their characters.

Though they mumbled some of their lines – overall it was a good delivery. As a bonus, the audience learnt that the teenagers directed the play themselves. A bubbly Reps Theatre chairperson, Sue Bolt, was thrilled with the performance of the teens after their 30-minute act.

“I am really impressed by how the Repteens staged their production tonight especially considering that they directed the play themselves,” said Bolt.

The very same crop of teens that shined that evening also excelled at the 2017 National Invitational One Act Play Festival, held in Masvingo. They scooped accolades for Best Newcomer Female (Bronwyn Smyth), Best Newcomer Male (Jason Bolt) and Best Costumes for their play.

To get a better understanding of how this amazing Repteens initiative works, The Sunday Mail Leisure spoke to project coordinator, Kyla Render.

“The aim of Repteens is to put on a main stage production at Reps every year, as well as a smaller Theatre Upstairs production in December,” said Render. “We focus on both onstage performance skills and technical backstage skills, so there is something for everybody. We also do not believe in forcing people to do things they are not comfortable with. We let everyone develop at their own pace.

“Throughout the year we have various social and fundraising events, which really consolidate the group. The group is very tight-knit and are accepting of everyone. They are all highly dramatic and they might seem a bit intimidating at first to newcomers.”

Render highlighted that the teens meet every Friday night during the school term at the theatre and one can be a member from the age of 13 until they are 20. She also revealed that to give the teens autonomy they have their own annual general meetings and structures to run their programmes.

“The Repteens have an AGM every year. They elect their chairperson and vice as well as committee members. This group meets every month and is responsible for running various aspects of Repteens. The Repteens also have the opportunity of working on Reps shows and taking on front of house duties,” she said.

