Reggae royalty is coming home

Mtandazo Dube : Leisure Editor

COULD this be it? After several failed attempts by promoters to bring top reggae outfit Morgan Heritage to Zimbabwe, finally someone seems to have got it right.2 Kings Entertainment, which brought in – together with Redrose Entertainment – top Jamaican artiste Chris Martin, have confirmed the show.

October 14 has been set as the date the Jamaicans, using a full band, will serenade reggae fans at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment, says everything is in place for the arrival of the royal reggae family.

“They are flying in from Kenya on the week of the show because they are on a world tour. It is a 17-piece band and from the conversations we have had with them, they cannot wait to play in the country where so many of their countrymen have met the avid reggae-loving Zimbabweans,” said Dee Nosh.

He added: “For the record, this is not some half-Morgan Heritage as has been seen elsewhere – the whole family is coming, which is what I believe Zimbabweans are waiting for. All we want, besides the profits, is to make sure that Zimbabweans who have waited for so long for this band to come to Zimbabwe, get value for their money on October 14.”

Last year, Mr Mojo, a member of the reggae family, flew into Zimbabwe to lay the ground for the band’s arrival.

However, that show – pencilled for December 31 – never materialised just like five others planed before it over the last six or so years also did not take place.

Is it possible that at long last the Grammy Award-winning band is headed to Zimbabwe?

Said Dee Nosh: “It is no longer a question of if or when – now we are talking specifics. The only thing that reggae fans should worry about right now is the price of the ticket and where those tickets will be sold.”

Dee Nosh says tickets for the gig go on sale this week, with advance tickets going for US$10 for ordinary tickets and US$20 for VIP.

“As usual at the gate the tickets go up. It will be US$15 for ordinary tickets and US$25 for VIP at the entrance. We also have VVIP tickets, which include a backstage pass and we are also selling tables,” said Dee Nosh.

Morgan Heritage will be supported by Winky D, whose single “Panorwadza Moyo” featuring Oliver Mtukudzi went viral last Thursday.

The single will oil the release of Winky D’s album, which is rumoured to be complete and ready for the market.

Star FM presenter Templeman, who also runs Immortal Movement with selector Gary B, will be the MC at the show. Templeman, an important figure in the Zim dancehall community, says he believes that Morgan Heritage is finally going to make it to Zimbabwe.

“2 Kings has delivered everything they have promised before, I’m pretty sure they have confirmed everything, signed contracts and are ready for this. One does not engage Winky or Immortal Movement without first concluding their deals, it is costly, so I’m certain it is finally happening,” said Templeman, born Simbarashe Maphosa.

Also known as The Godfather, Templeman says he is set to have an in-depth interview with the reggae family on Thursday October 13 on Star FM.

“Morgan Heritage plays an important role in the music business and in conveying righteous messages. Music is business but this family gives it more meaning and we are set to talk to them about that.

“This show is also important for our own artistes. If our Zim dancehall artistes decide to listen to the message, listen to the interview we will do and watch how these guys conduct themselves off and on stage – they will definitely learn a lot,” said Templeman.

Templeman – who has interviewed Busy Signal, Luciano and Chris Martin when they visited Zimbabwe – says “the Heritage family is important in terms of our reggae culture”.

As for his role as an MC and the performance as Immortal Movement, Templeman said organisers realised there was need to bring in the very best in the business.

“The stakes are high here. This is a big band and certain standards are expected wherever they perform – everything has to be on point. The organisers know that we can deliver and so we shall. Myself and the mix-master, Gary B, know the kind of crowd that will be at the show, so we are preparing good music that will go with the occasion,” said Templeman.

Morgan Heritage comprises veteran reggae singer Delroy Morgan’s five children: Peter “Peetah” Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan and Mr Mojo.

The group has been churning out hit songs since formation in New York in the United States in 1994.

