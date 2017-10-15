Professor Moyo languishes in custody

Sharon Munjenjema

A Kwekwe-BASED ex-military man is in custody facing impersonation charges.

Professor Moyo allegedly purchased and registered multiple Econet mobile sim cards under the names of prominent figures ranging from senior Government officials, police officers to journalists.

Moyo was initially arrested on October 4 after impersonating Mr Arron Nhepera, deputy director in the President’s Office, as he sought to dupe businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The businessman became suspicious and phoned Mr Nhepera before lodging a police report, leading to Moyo’s arrest.

Police investigations revealed that Moyo had other registered Econet SIM cards in the names of Prosecutor-General Ray Goba, Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare permanent secretary Mr Ngoni Masoka and journalist Richard Chidza.

The accused is facing one count of unlawful possession of an identity card belonging to another, contravening Section 10 of the Registration Act Chapter 10:17.

Moyo is also facing four counts of fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The accused first appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Dzumbira last Wednesday, in the Chivayo case, where he pleaded guilty and was ordered to return the following day for judgment.

Government officials

However, before the judgment, Moyo altered his plea to not guilty, resulting in the case now going to trial with Mr Benjamin Chikerema prosecuting.

On the same day, the accused appeared before magistrate Ms Josephine Sande on fresh allegations of impersonating the senior Government officials and other people.

It was the State’s case that “between May and June last year, Itai Kangarawa and Urita Chinhaka, who worked at Zimombe restaurant in Kwekwe, had their bags, which contained identity documents, stolen.

“Between 30 June and 4 October 2016, the accused unlawfully possessed and used Kangarawa’s identity card to purchase and register Econet lines.

“The accused was also found in possession of an identity card belonging to Itai Kangarawa, locked in his gun cabinet.

EcoCash

“On count 2,3,4 and 5; Moyo used, bought and registered Econet sim cards in Kangarawa’s name before changing them to Ray Goba (0774964015) Ngoni Masoka (0778160864), Aaron Nhepera (0776342536), Arnold Makomo (0776592097), a ZRP Senior Assistant Commissioner and Richard Chidza (0783623105), a journalist.”

It is alleged that on several occasions, the accused phoned several people requesting for money through EcoCash, masquerading as the prominent characers.

The State alleged that Moyo further made residential stand deals while impersonating Mr Masoka.

Evidence of EcoCash printouts was presented in court while the total amount defrauded is still being tallied.

Moyo was denied bail and will appear again before the same magistrate on October 26.

Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa represented the State.

