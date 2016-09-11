President’s strategy to counter violent demos

September 11, 2016

Chief Reporter
President Mugabe has come up with a 10-point strategy to counter an elaborate Western plot to destabilise Zimbabwe via opposition-led protests and anarchy.This comes as Harare-based NGO Africa Farming Solutions was outed as one of the conduits the West was using to fund violent protests and influence opposition elements.Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo told The Sunday Mail that President Mugabe laid the essential framework to guide Zanu-PF and the entire nation during the ruling party’s Politburo and Central Committee meetings in Harare last week.

Dr Chombo said, “As the party’s Secretary for Administration, I want to remind party members and the rest of Zimbabweans of the 10 exhortations which were made by the President during the Politburo and Central Committee (meetings) last week.

“These exhortations are what will guide the party accordingly as we prepare to go for the December Conference as well as position ourselves against the threats posed by the West. “Firstly, there is need to

organise the party from cell, village, branch, district and provinces. We should also genuinely unite the people under the banner of Zanu-PF. We should also undertake to shun factionalism, divisions, nepotism, tribalism and regionalism.

“The President also implored us to shun corruption at all levels of society, listen to the concerns of the people, stop jostling for positions and wait to be elected by the people and respect the choice of the electorate, be a leadership of good conduct, which stays with the people always.

“We should teach people the party line and strategy; be orderly and systematic in doing things; remain people-oriented by knowing how the people live, what their problems are and then proffer solutions; be cautious of social media and avoid using it as platforms to attack each other and settle scores.”

Dr Chombo – who is also Home Affairs Minister – said authorities were investigating Africa Farming Solutions and other NGOs the West was using to transmit money to opposition groups and organise violent protests.

He said information gathered so far indicates former MDC-T parliamentarian Mr Ian Kay’s wife, an AFS employee, was the point person for Western funders who were pouring money into the protests under the guise of agriculture development.

“We want to warn these NGOs that they risk being expelled from the country if they are involved in sponsoring violence,” said Dr Chombo.

At last week’s Central Committee meeting, President Mugabe said the violent opposition-led protests staged in Harare last month had been carefully planned.

“The demonstrations we have witnessed in the last few weeks were not by accident of history, but were purposefully choreographed and launched in the mistaken belief that that time was now ripe for a popular uprising against Government.

“… The banner National Electoral Reforms Agenda which they have used as a pretext to resort to violent demonstrations is quite clearly a smokescreen of their real intentions. Deep in their minds, they want to avoid going to the general elections in 2018 by creating a false electoral crisis, which, they hope, would be addressed ahead of any plebiscite by outsiders,” he said.

 

 

 

 

  • Lady Stop It(PhD)

    Thank you, President Mugabe, for your tried and tested leadership. Your 10 Point Plan will surely assure the security of the nation in the face of western destabilisation just as your 10 Point Plan for economic turnaround is in the process of reviving the economy.

    There is no constitutional basis for elections before 2018 and by then the people will see the fruits of ZIM-ASSET and your 10 Point Plans and will resoundingly reelect you for another five year term, served with the assistance of VP Phelekezela Mphoko and future VP Dr Grace Mugabe filling the soon to be adopted women’s quota in the Presidium.

    • CentralScrutinizer

      More like tired and failed leadership….

    • Dr Newton Galileo Einsten

      Kkkkkk kwaaaaaks

    • james

      kkkkkkk, zviroto zviroto ndazviperere mudzimba ED will rule, vanovhukura vachingo vhukura

    • Mister Arcadia PhD.

      Kkkkkkkkkk,haunyare???

  • bajay

    “The President also implored us to shun corruption at all levels of society, listen to the concerns of the people, stop jostling for positions and wait to be elected by the people and respect the choice of the electorate, be a leadership of good conduct, which stays with the people always. are you doing so cde minister

  • Dr Wamambo

    That’s it? That’s all? Come on guys. Times are changing. This can’t be enough to restore peace and order. People are hurting front, centre, left and right. Dream on at your own peril.

  • tineyi

    Icho chinomboita kuti mufunge kuti pose panoitika ma-demo anenge ari Western sponsored chii? Saka munoti tega nekutambura kwatiri kuita hatikwanisi kufungawo? Takakura zvinhu zvakanaka isu kwete matakanana amuri kutiitira aya. Izvozvo ndozvichakukuvadzisai zvekungofunga kuti aaaaah these demos are Western sponsored. Its high time you resolve our internal problems than to worst your energy focusing on countering the so-called Western sponsored demos. Mabasa amakati-promiser arikupi? Tiri kufa nenzara. Saka kusvika magadzirisa zvinhu inenge iri take-take.

    • mpengo

      Chero ari Western sponsored.

      That isn’t the crux of it all.

      Western or no Western influence, the actual concerns and issues that agitate people ARE VERY REAL!!

      The point is, The West yacho would only seize an opportunity if the opportunity exists.

      The opportunity is that people are starving, dying, struggling to survive & care for their families…and in the face of it very frustrated & angry by the theft, hypocrisy, corruption and no punishment for the people responsible.

      So,following their reasoning, ZANUPF are fully responsible for putting us in a situation that The West can easily use to their advantage.

      They have failed us and continue to ignore our plight.

      That is the most underlying and basic of facts.

    • RejectedStone, Cornerstone

      ko ka12billion ako? Iyo nepotism being practised by the First Family in broad-day-light. Not all of us are as stupid as you are assuming us to be.

  • the 1st Hokage

    Of course. Because people can’t be upset that they have lost jobs, they have never been employed despite having the requisite qualifications, the rife and plain as day corruption perpetrated by Ministers met by inaction by the President, salary deductions, retrenchments, deteriorating medical facilities, incessant land preoccupations (blacks taking over land owned by blacks), God knows when we last had water, political bickering without an offer of a solution, no succession plan which gives rise to the possibility of civil unrest in the foreseeable future and the list goes on. It can’t be these things, it must be England causing disaffection. Zanu pf can not and will never do anything wrong. Keep telling yourself that, and keep skirting around the real issues. It’s time you stop blaming everyone around you and do some introspection. Members of the CIO, tell your principals that nobody is buying this rubbish. Hupenyu hauchaiiti veduwe. It’s time to get to work and get things moving again. Don’t defer responsibility. Fix what needs to be fixed.

  • Dr Newton Galileo Einsten

    kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk where are the ten points Mr Georgr Charamba?

  • Warrior

    where the plan at???, caint see nothin in this article bro!!!!

  • Realest Negus Living

    The main problem is these protests are a political action in response to an economic condition. The problem with this response is it is an entirely political response. We need a 10 point plan to address the economic malaise.. Anything other than that is a superficial response and the underlying anger and resentment which is being exploited politically will remain..

  • ADF

    It is one thing to talk and make pronouncements, but what is happening on the ground is a completely different thing. In as much as ZANU PF political ideology is very sound, its leadership, cadres and foot soldiers have been severely compromised by the worship of the white man/pale face. Trying to make amends or reassert ideological orientation by the president towards congress or elections does not make things any better because most of these foreign funded NGOs work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, year-in year-out undermining President Mugabe’s vision, government policy and programs. These western NGOs form and operate a parallel government. They operate in governmenrt offices, state enterprises, universities, civic society, education etc. Where did 100 human rights lawyers to support Pastor Mawarire come from? Why do university students get trained to apply for NGO funding and not employment creation skills and who approves this? The idea is that graduates cannot create employment and so they go on the streets to protest against the president. So who wants Mugabe to go and why? Most ZANU PF leaders and supporters are just people looking for an income and opportunities, they do not share the political ideology that is why they have been infiltrated by these NGOs.

    • Mister Arcadia PhD.

      “In as much as Zanu’s political ideology is sound” kkkkkkk nxaaa unopenga chete iwe!

  • VanaVedu

    Constitution of Zimbabwe Chapter 4 Section 59 reads -> ” Every person has the right to demonstrate and present petitions peacefully expressing their grievances and expectations ” —– All citizens should enjoy police protection. However, citizens in numbers are, instead, aware of unbecoming and violent conduct on the part of the Police in the recent demonstrations which they had peacefully started. Police violence, however, has soon led to unfortunate physical injuries to some innocent persons including minors. Most indiscriminating of all was teargassing of centres occupied by people some of whom had not been involved in the demonstration. All those innocent people are con fused even shocked when the state now threatens to turn the tables on them. n Then, Constitution is of no value and justice trampled underfoot.

  • Mister Arcadia PhD.

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆nxa Read the headline and that was it! You couldn’t make this up!!!