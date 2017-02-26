President Xi’s special birthday message

Kuda Bwititi in MATOBO

China is committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation between Harare and Beijing, President Xi Jinping has said. President Xi made the remarks in a special birthday message to President Mugabe. In the message, read by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Huang Pingat during yesterday’s 21st February Movement commemorations in Matobo, President Xi said China attaches great significance to its affairs with Zimbabwe.

“I always attach great importance to the development of China-Zimbabwe relationship and I am ready to join hands with you to continuously deepen our bilateral cooperation and friendship across the board so as to bring greater benefits to our two countries and the peoples.”

President Xi said his recent meeting with President Mugabe, who was on his annual sabbatical in Beijing, further affirmed ways to strengthen ties between Zimbabwe and the global economic giant.

“Recently we had another cordial meeting in Beijing during your vacation in China with your family, talked merrily about our friendship and exchanged the vision of how to deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

“Your Excellency, on the occasion of your birthday, I have the great pleasure to extend to you my sincere greeting and best wishes.”

Revolutionary parties from the region, SWAPO (Namibia), BDP (Botswana), Patriotic Front (Zambia) and MPLA (Angola) also delivered solidarity messages as well as birthday wishes to President Mugabe.

MPLA’s representative said President Mugabe embodies Africa’s supreme vision.

BDP youth leader MrAndiBoatile said, “Botswana and Zimbabwe are brother and sister and we have come a long way.

“Our people are one. We remember very well your Vice President (VP Phelekezela Mphoko) when he was your Ambassador in Botswana.

“We wish you, your Excellency, a happy birthday and many more years,” he said.

Youth leaders from SWAPO also spoke glowingly about the President, describing him as a golden leader of Africans.

