President Mugabe swears in new ministers
President Mugabe on Tuesday swore in six new ministers following a Cabinet reshuffle that saw 10 others reassigned and three dropped.
Ministers Happyton Bonyongwe (Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), Chiratidzo Mabuwa (Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Development), Edgar Mbwembwe (Tourism, Environment and Hospitality Industry), Paul Chimedza (Masvingo), Thokozile Mathuthu (Matabeleland North) and Webster Shamu (Mashonaland West) took their oaths of office before the President at State House.
After the ceremony, Cde Mabuwa told journalists, “I am grateful to have been appointed. I see this as an opportunity to contribute to the great vision that our leader, President Mugabe, has for the country.”
Minister Bonyongwe said, “I see this as a duty, and I will do my best to contribute to my country. I joined the war as a 15-year-old in the 1970s to fight for the liberation of our country, so I will continue serving my country to the best of my abilities.”
