President meets generals today

1 day ago

Editor
President Mugabe will meet the military top brass in Harare today as part of ongoing efforts led by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to stabilise the country’s political and socio-economic situation.

A mediation team, chaired by respected Roman Catholic priest Father Fidelis Mukonori, has been established to assist the efforts.

The other members of the mediation team are the Acting Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation, Cde Aaron Nhepera; and the Presidential Press Secretary Cde George Charamba, who is also the Secretary for Media, Information and Broadcasting Services.

Last night, Fr Mukonori said: “His Excellency the President will be meeting the Command Element tomorrow (today). This is the second such meeting, the first meeting having taken place last Thursday.”

Last Wednesday, the ZDF under the command of General Constantino Chiwenga — intervened to end national destabilisation orchestrated by a coterie close to the President.

It is understood that several senior Government officials, whom the military fingered as criminals, have been taken into custody while several others are on the run. The ZDF said the criminals were causing social and economic suffering in Zimbabwe.

The military has said it will from time to time communicate developments in regards to its popular intervention.

  • Musorowegomo

    Whatever role Mr Mugabe played 40 to 50 years ago, we must remember the creation of Zimbabwe was the result of many team and group efforts, many of whom sacrificed their lives along the way, and not solely for the benefit of only one man and his family. After the long history of destruction and untold suffering wrought upon the nation and its peoples through the despotic actions and inaction of Mr Mugabe, he should be grateful if the Generals offer him one last chance to continue his existence with only the clothes on his back.
    Certainly after the Party strips and replaces Mugabe of his title of President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF starting from today, that will be a good reminder and incentive for Mugabe to be in a more conciliatory mood about his immediate retirement as Zimbabwe’s President. A further vote of no confidence and possible impeachment in Parliament from next Tuesday will hammer home the gravity of the situation even in the head of a stubborn Mugabe.
    All the aces are in the hands of the people, the Party and the Legislature. While many seek revenge after suffering and having lost loved ones directly or indirectly at the hands of Mugabe, let’s not forget Mugabe’s advanced age and “Vengeance is Mine saith the Lord”. The people may be satisfied if Mugabe and his family are stripped of their assets and possibly billions of fortune in overseas accounts and investments, results of unrestrained looting from the nation and rightly belonging to all Zimbabweans. No one will begrudge giving Mugabe a small stipend in the form of a modest pension and house among the povo where he can survive and experience real life daily struggles of the people, as for the rest of his family once all their illicit wealth has been repatriated to benefit the nation, they’re all young enough to work like everyone else has to do!
    A reminder to the Generals to remain resolute, no unnecessary compromises, promises of immunity, or allowances for the Mugabe family to hold on to billions of illicit wealth, …… the currently supporting public will never forgive the Military if Mugabe and family are allowed to get away and profit from their ill gotten gains, while the rest of the nation is mired in poverty!

  • Mukotami

    Hatidzori ndonga nekuda kwekuti diro ravhara chiso nenyala