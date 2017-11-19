President meets generals today

Editor

President Mugabe will meet the military top brass in Harare today as part of ongoing efforts led by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to stabilise the country’s political and socio-economic situation.

A mediation team, chaired by respected Roman Catholic priest Father Fidelis Mukonori, has been established to assist the efforts.

The other members of the mediation team are the Acting Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation, Cde Aaron Nhepera; and the Presidential Press Secretary Cde George Charamba, who is also the Secretary for Media, Information and Broadcasting Services.

Last night, Fr Mukonori said: “His Excellency the President will be meeting the Command Element tomorrow (today). This is the second such meeting, the first meeting having taken place last Thursday.”

Last Wednesday, the ZDF — under the command of General Constantino Chiwenga — intervened to end national destabilisation orchestrated by a coterie close to the President.

It is understood that several senior Government officials, whom the military fingered as criminals, have been taken into custody while several others are on the run. The ZDF said the criminals were causing social and economic suffering in Zimbabwe.

The military has said it will from time to time communicate developments in regards to its popular intervention.

12,053 total views, 762 views today