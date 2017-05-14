Politburo to discuss economy, Tyson

Zanu-PF’s Politburo meets this Wednesday, with the high-level panel investigating allegations against National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere likely to present its report.

Cde Kasukuwere is accused of creating parallel structures as part of a plot to topple President Mugabe through an Extraordinary Congress of the ruling party.

All 10 Zanu-PF provinces have submitted petitions to the national leadership calling for the Commissar’s sacking.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo confirmed the meeting, but would not be drawn into commenting further.

“The Politburo meets on Wednesday at 10am at the usual place (Zanu-PF national headquarters). As is the norm, we do not publicise the agenda before the meeting,” he said.

Sources told The Sunday Mail that the meeting would get feedback on Command Agriculture, the general economy, last week’s Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial executive elections, and the report on Cde Kasukuwere.

A source said, “The anticipated grain bumper harvest is good news to the country as it portends good economic prospects. The relevant authorities also project 3,7 percent economic growth this year.

“The (Cde Kasukuwere) case is likely to come up given that the special committee has been working on its report since visiting Mashonaland Central in April.”

Advocate Jacob Mudenda, chair of the fact-finding mission to Mashonaland Central, declined commenting on the report.

“The report is work in progress, and we will present it to the appropriate authorities at the right time.”

Adv Mudenda refuted private media claims that the panel had exonerated Cde Kasukuwere: “Why are they jumping the gun? Be patient and wait for correct information.”

The panel was told that Cde Kasukuwere appointed shadow MPs across constituencies to capture the grassroots as part of the alleged plot to topple the President.

It was also alleged that Cde Kasukuwere bulldozed a number of individuals to influential positions across party structures.

Further, the panel was told that Cde Kasukuwere and his half-brother and Mashonaland Central acting chairman, Cde Dickson Mafios, muscled out syndicates in the gold-rich “Kitsiyatota” area in Bindura.

Party supporters in the province first expressed their displeasure with Cde Kasukuwere via demonstrations in April that saw provincial executives across Zimbabwe advocate his sacking.

More demonstrations were lined up against him for his part in an alleged bid to foil countrywide Women’s League protests against the wing’s then Deputy Secretary, Cde Nomthandazo Sandi Moyo, and Finance Secretary Sarah Mahoka who were accused of undermining First Lady Amai Mugabe and swindling party funds.

President Mugabe has since counselled that intra-party grievances should be addressed through established mechanisms.

13,240 total views, 12,559 views today