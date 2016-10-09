Parly kept busy

Deputy News Editor

President Mugabe set the legislative agenda when he opened the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament last week.

Legislators from both the National Assembly and Senate will for the coming months be seized with debating and fine-tuning various pieces of legislation.Some of the laws that the President has put on the debating table include the Constitutional Court Bill, Rural District Council Bill, Traditional Leaders Bill, Prisons Bill and the Marriages Bill. The Coroner’s Office Bill will seek to provide for the establishment of a Coroner’s Office responsible for medico-legal investigations.

The Judicial Laws Amendment (Ease of Settling Commercial and other Disputes) Bill tries to merge the Small Claims Court, the Commercial Court and the High Court Bills.

The Zimbabwe Investment Authority Amendment Bill will seek Parliament’s approval to provide legal underpinning to the One Stop Shop Investment Centre.

Special Economic Zones Amendment Bill aims to refine labour law provisions designed to protect workers in the Special Economic Zones while the Movable Property Security Interest Bill will increase access to credit for the majority of our emerging entrepreneurs.\The Insolvency Bill and amendments to the Insurance Act, Pensions and Provident Funds Act, and the Insurance and Pensions Commission Act will incorporate international best practices, protect policyholders and members of pension funds.

The Microfinance Act will be amended to incorporate the registration of deposit taking Microfinance Banks.

The Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill will provide for the legislation of provisions on local value addition and beneficiation as well exploitation of mineral claims.

Minerals Exploration and Marketing Corporation Bill seeks to integrate the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe and the Mining Promotion Corporation. The National Competitiveness Commission Bill will provide the establishment of a commission to coordinate the crafting and implementation of measures to improve the competitiveness of local companies. It will also repeal the National Incomes and Pricing Commission Act.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill tries to provide for the establishment of joint ventures in the development of airports infrastructure in the country.

Regional Town and Country Planning Bill will provide a framework for the provision of amenities and infrastructures that will require that only qualified practitioners approve buildings and settlement plans.

Occupational Safety and Health Bill seeks to establish a tripartite Occupational Safety Council.

The Labour Amendment Bill will aim to harmonise the country’s labour laws with the Constitution and relevant international conventions.

The Public Health Bill will push for the repealing of the Public Health Act of 1924.

Medical Aid Societies Bill seeks approval from Parliament for the establishment of a regulatory authority to govern Medical Aid Societies in Zimbabwe

The Manpower Development Act will be amended, while the enabling statutes of all higher and tertiary education institutions will be reviewed to ensure greater focus on their core mandates.

Zimbabwe Youth Council Bill will be introduced to provide a legal framework for youth development activities.

Computer Crime and Cyber Security Bill, the Electronic Transactions and Electronic Commerce Bill and the Data Protection Bill will seek to address the issues of cyber crime and cyber terrorist activities.

The Paris Agreement will be ratified to allow the country to benefit from global programmes on climate change. The Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their utilisation will also be ratified in the current session.

