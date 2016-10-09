Out with the old, in with the new

Test cricket beckons for rising Musakanda

Brighton Zhawi

TARISAI MUSAKANDA has been in fine form and the top order batsman has a realistic chance of making a birthday Test cricket debut. The 22-year old was Zimbabwe A’s second leading batsman in the just-ended series against Pakistan A, averaging 54.00 in the five one-day games.That impressive show enhanced his chances of donning the whites at the end of the month. Musakanda turns 22 on October 31, two days after the start of Zimbabwe’s first Test against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club.

“I guess the fine form has come because of game time and understanding my role as a batsman,” commented Musakanda. “I talked to most of the coaches that I have worked with and some I am working with in a bid to establish the areas I needed to work on.

“I found out that it was the mental part of my game that was lacking. That took away the confidence to express myself. I took their advice and it has been working well for me.”

Musakanda, who was capped at Under-19 level, is trying to keep his feet on the ground as national team selectors ponder where to deploy him next.

“The trick is staying patient and continue working hard,” he said. “The biggest task I have now is to improve on what I did against Pakistan and I have already started thinking about how I can make life difficult for world class bowlers.

“When the chance for the national team comes I will grab it with both hands and if it happens this month it will be the greatest birthday present ever,” he said.

The former Prince Edward High School student lifted the lid on his workaholic approach to the game.

“Most of my work is done before camps,” Musakanda said. “I usually have a hit in the nets during the morning, bowl a couple and have a review of my sessions with my coaches Adam Chifo and Stan Gogwe.

“Later in the day I work on my fitness and when I get home before sleep I take a look at my footages and assess how I fared in terms of meeting the goals I set out before the start of the day.”

Musakanda is a sports fanatic who played rugby for Zimbabwe at the 2012 Junior Africa Cup and was a member of the Prince Edward football team.

But it is cricket that has bowled him over.

“I have come a long way with cricket. After I made the 2014 Under-19 World Cup team I saw myself getting more opportunities with cricket. I am, however, still involved with rugby and soccer, helping younger guys with skill and understanding of their positions. Last year I was at Wise Owl Group of Schools coaching winter sports, rugby, soccer and hockey.”

