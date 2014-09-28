Oil, gas reserves found in Zimbabwe

September 28, 2014

Sunday Mail Reporter
Zimbabwe could become an oil and gas producer following strong indications of significant reserves of the resources in northern parts of the country. Government has already commissioned mining research experts to determine the extent of the potential reserves in the Zambezi Valley.

Earlier exploration by hydrocarbons giant Mobil Oil in the 1990s concluded there was nearly “100 percent potential of gas” and a high possibility of oil occurrence in the region.

However, authorities did not prioritise further exploratory work then due to various competing national issues such as the military intervention in the DRC and the fast-track land reform programme.

But with several African countries recently announcing oil and gas finds, such as in Mozambique and Namibia, interest has been rekindled and authorities have revisited the matter.

Mines and Mining Development Secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga told The Sunday Mail: “We are working on that, but I think it is too early to make it public.”

This paper has gathered that Government mandated a team of experts to confirm the existence of the oil and gas reserves. Geo Associates and Invictus Energy Resources are assisting the Mines Ministry and the Geological Survey Department in the project.

Research shows that hydrocarbon deposits occur in sedimentary geological features less than 300 million years old.
Zimbabwe has three areas holding sedimentary geological features that fit the profile – Karoo (150-300 million years), Cretaceous (50-140 million years), and Kalahari (four-50 million years). Of these, the Zambezi Valley — which sits on Karoo sediments in the Cabora Bassa Basin — holds the most potential for gas and possibly oil.

Between 1989 and 1993, Mobil Oil explored a part of the Zambezi Valley in the Cabora Bassa Basin spanning 30 120 square kilometres.
The company concluded the area was likely to have gas, a finding corroborated by German Geological Survey BGR. BGR analysed the data and carried out extensive fieldwork and indicated the area potentially held high volumes of recoverable gas.

However, no actual drilling took place.

Sedimentologist and geological consultant Dr Dennis Shoko, who worked with Mobil on the initial exploration, said: “The work carried out by Mobil was very extensive and the results they produced were very positive. Their surveys included airborne geo-physical work. They worked on the structure of our basin in areas such as the Mana Pools, the Cabora Basin and Zambezi Basin.

“Their conclusion was that there was an almost 100 percent potential of gas, which then makes having oil a possibility. They then proposed to have a joint venture with Government to begin work that included drilling and setting up a 4km-deep borehole. But at that time, Government said it was not a priority and turned down the joint venture.”

He added: “In recent years, an oil leak was discovered in Lupane, meaning there is high chance that there is oil in the Cabora Basin, which covers the north part of the country and the area between the escarpment and the Zambezi River. Remember we also share this basin with Mozambique, which has also discovered oil.”

Investec Energy Resources’ Mr Scott Macmillan said the oil reserves — if confirmed — could turn around Zimbabwe’s economy.
He said the subject would feature prominently at the Mining Indaba scheduled for Harare next week.

“The resources could potentially provide the country with a significant new revenue base and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, be utilised as feedstock for gas-fired power turbines and bring about a solution to the perennial power shortages as well as provide energy security for the country.

“The hydrocarbon symposium will focus on the exciting conventional and unconventional under-explored oil and gas opportunities in Zimbabwe and highlight the country’s potential as an exploration destination in the region. Zimbabwe is still a frontier country in terms of hydrocarbon exploration.”

  • easy bunny

    Oil or gas it doesn’t matter.Lets deal with leadership

  • Tawanda weUFIC

    Muporofita havana kumbozvireva here izvi?

  • JSC

    At least this one is not pure fractionally distillated diesel from a rock discovered by witchdoctor from Chinoyi. Noremoving shoes, clapping hands, buying beer and worshipping for the witchdoctor by our highly knowledgeable, educated, learned and wit politicians. Ha ha ha ha ha.

  • thomas

    ok imwe mari inotevera yengoda. that is really good. vaMugabe ngavambotonga kwekanguva kuti zvese zvicherwa zvibude. vane rombo rakanaka, vanotisiyira nhaka. Vhurika ngoda, vhurika oiri, churika gasi, vhurika……

  • Kenias Dhlakama

    Diamonds that were found did nothing to boost the economy and have any meaningful impact on the lives of the ordinary Zimbabwean citizen. Now we harp about oil and the same thing that happened of only a few benefitting will happen again. I will hold my breath as our situation is beyond redemption. I give up.

  • dan

    zvatanga

  • Danisa Tshawe

    So Zimbabwe discovered a potential oil and gas in 1991 and did nothing about it until now. Surely, we need a change of government!

  • Anthony

    First it was claimed diamonds would turn around the economy, now its oil. It’s got absolutely nothing to do with resources that gets a country’s economy on it’s feet. It’s the people who manage them who are key…

  • mugopower

    Hope its not diesil from the rock story again!!

  • muchina muhombe

    Dai yashaikwa zvayo oil yacho nekuti hapana chatinowana chero ikanzi yavanikwa. Vanongodya Vega NemaChina sezvavakaita ngoda pachiadzwa.

  • joo

    So this will save the country, just like diamonds did… Oh wait they amounted to nothing for the country

  • Syborg

    We discovered the largest open diamond fields known to men but todate havent seen the benefit as money is being continuosly siphoned out by propaganda lies of indeginisation, looting and the tolerated corruption.
    The obvious happy to the discovery are the top 100 whilst the remaining millions are getting poorer and getting endless propaganda promises of future prosperity.

  • Tarisai Chingono

    Such a find would be wonderful for Zimbabwe as it has the potential to lift Zimbabweans out of poverty . We will need to have an open plan on how the resources will be exploited .Without a proper plan we have another “Chiadzva “on our hands.In short no need to celebrate as long as certain people are in charge

  • James Bond

    Matanga futi! Nyambo dze Zimpapers idzi! You started writing about these discovering kare mukati taridza dhiziri yaibuda mumatombo…now futi! Imi ka imi!!

  • Red Gook

    Mines and Mining Development Secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga told
    The Sunday Mail: “We are working on that, but I think it is too early to
    make it public.” come on you journalists, misleading article that doesn’t go with such a loud sounding headline..idiot

  • infairness

    Isn’t it sad that comments with accurate information are deleted like ones I read earlier from a consultant, not for public consumption or, is the journalist trying to protect his job, not wishing to look stupid.
    I suppose facts are not allowed.

  • Hurungudo

    Elsewhere in the paper is an article that deals with child prostitution in Epworth. On my last visit to the article, only 2 people had commented and quite briefly as well with one lamenting why such a story cannot solicit large volumes of comments from the readership. Here is one almost useless article to us at this stage about some dreams of striking oil in the back of beyond somewhere (just like the New ZimSteel stories) and I see very active commentary from readers. All of the comments not suggesting anything positive but mourning, groaning, silly politicking and complaining. How more USELESS can a nation be? Nxaa!

  • viva prophet

    He started prophesying before he was born

    • masvomhu

      kikikikiki, that guy had failed to pick the irony

  • Igor Abramovich