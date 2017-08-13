No to defending Magaya violently!

18area.coms

TOUCH not the anointed is something the sons and daughters of our prophets are very fond of saying.

Each time one criticises the papa, these guys wave the touch-not-the-anointed banner in your face before going on to warn about the curse that comes with defiance.

However, at Morris Depot, alleged Yadah FC supporters reportedly went a step further and touched the unannointed. In a very violent way.

They are accused of assaulting Tsholotsho fans who had unleashed a song denouncing Yadah owner Prohpet Walter Magaya.

The ugly – maybe not demonic incident – is said to have unfolded just 10 minutes before the conclusion of a tasteless Castle Lager Premier Soccer League draw between the two outfits.

The suspected Yadah fans, some of them wearing what looked like Prophet Healing and Deliverance Ministries bracelets, showed off their wrestling skills as they pummeled people they accused of leading a song that described Magaya as that smelly stuff one finds in sewer pipes.

Swift reaction by the police saved the situation.

And the non-reaction by the Premier Soccer League, and Zifa to come extent, really confuses the situation for some of us. Imagine if it were Highlanders supporters who had behaved in such a barbaric manner? The lynching would have been historic. I can prophesy that!

But nay, this is Yadah, the team owned by the man who rescues the Warriors during tough times, the man who is anointed, the man – in some eyes – who cannot be criticised.

Thankfully, Yours Truly does not see it that way. Sir, without hesitation, calls it like he sees it and doesn’t give a damn about who thinks otherwise. Takazvarwa takangodaro, Killer T sings.

Just look at the African Nations Championship episode for your edification.

A fortnight ago I argued that we were slowly perfecting the art of making excuses and threatening to lodge complaints each time our national soccer teams lost.

This was after we bowed out of the Chan tournament to a better Namibian side on penalties, one of which was argued to be illegal and should not have stood.

Brickbats came my way and Zifa belatedly wrote to Caf asking for the “possible remedies”.

The expectation was that Sir would have regurgitated the “we was robbed” line and show some “patriotism”.

Oh well, if supporting a dead horse, like this Chan appeal, is a measure of patriotism, then we need deliverance pronto.

Whilst some sections are still praying for a replay “of at least the penalties”, Namibia are getting on with life and are away to the Comoros today for a Chan final round qualifier.

Back to Yadah, shall we?

Events last Saturday should be condemned in the strongest terms by everyone because football stadia have no room for hooligans, even those wearing PHD wristbands.

If you recall well, there was another ugly incident during a Yadah training session at Alex Sports Club in Harare early this year, an incident the team promised to get to the bottom of.

Unlike then, this time the newboys – and their praise singers – have not bothered to comment on what occurred at Morris Depot.

So are we condoning the Tsholotsho fans?

No not at all.

Distasteful songs such as that one should also be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

Surely there are much better ways of getting one up on your rivals than describing them, or their owner, as human waste.

Maybe the time has come for the PSL to act on such acts through the imposition of fines.

That way we will be treated to songs like “Tikafara-fara toda goal bhora” and “Into oyenzayo siyayizonda”.

Sir exits the scene!

Sir is a social media commentator and can be contacted at [email protected]

