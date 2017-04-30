No PHD bracelets at DeMbare

Makomborero Mutimukulu Sports Editor

JUST how big is Prophet Walter Magaya’s ministry?

While there hasn’t been a study to establish the church with the biggest numbers in Zimbabwe, would it be safe to assume that at least one among five Christians across this land is a Prophetic Healing and Deliverance congregant?

Or to play on the side of caution, would it be far off the mark to suggest that at least one in every five Christians you come across has a PHD bracelet and believes that Walter Magaya is a true prophet of God?

Magaya’s church does command some massive numbers and it’s difficult to imagine a workplace where one does not come across a PHD congregant among the over 40 Christians who work there.

Well, there is such a place.It’s called Dynamos Football Club.All the DeMbare players and officials – including team manager Richard “Nyoka” Chihoro, a Catholic – confess to be Christians.

However, none among them goes to PHD hence there won’t be a hint of split loyalty when DeMbare face unbeaten Yadah Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.The last Magaya “son” to be associated with Dynamos was Jimmy Dzingai.

And there are no prizes for guessing the place Dzingai sought refuge at after a frustrating stint at the Glamour Boys last season.The midfielder is a key member of Jairos Tapera’s unbeaten outfit.However, while the DeMbare dressing room is PHD free, the same cannot be said about the Blue Army.

There, some Dynamos fans will be wishing for a draw between a team sponsored by the church they attend and the team they reckon is also loved by God to such an extent that He made the sky blue just to confirm that love.“It’s a difficult one to be honest. It’s like watching two brothers fight,” said Admire Kandeya of Harare.

“You love them both and don’t want them to hurt each other. I am just praying for a draw between the two teams.”However, there are some – and they appear to be in the majority – among the PHD going members of the Blue Army who maintain that going to Magaya’s church does not automatically turn one into a Yadah FC supporter.One of those is Raymond Nyamuranga.

“I am blue at heart and will support Dynamos till the day I die. PHD is my church but Yadah is not my football team, my team is Dynamos. I will be disappointed if we don’t win this game,” he said.Sam Mpala reckons it’s mischievous to question why a PHD congregant would wish Yadah FC ill luck against Dynamos.

“Kuchuch kuchurch, kubhora kubhora (Church is church, football is football.) I go to church to pray to God and I go to Dynamos to please my flesh.“Supporting DeMbare even on days when they play a team that is owned by Papa (Magaya) is not a sin. If it becomes a sin I would rather quit the church.”

Away from the off field dynamics, the clash against DeMbare is one that the Yadah Stars players have been licking their lips at ever since the topflight fixtures were released.The Premiership newboys have players who are yearning to make a statement at the expense of a team that everyone loves to beat.

Youngster Leeroy Mavhunga has been shining for Yadah but in these shores, until you do the business against the big boys, you are yet to earn your stripes.With all due respect to the five teams the new boys have played hitherto – Harare City, ZPC Kariba, Tsholotsho, Ngezi Platinum and Chapungu – this is Yadah’s biggest game of the season.

The PSL debutants also has journeymen on its books and the likes of goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube, Munyaradzi Nyenye and Wellington Kamudyariwa must be seeing the DeMbare clash as perfect stage to send a message to the teams that jettisoned them in the off-season.

