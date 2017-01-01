New Year themes unveiled

Desire Ncube —

LOCAL Churches are in the process of launching themes that will be the foundation of their operations during this year. The Sunday Mail Religion caught up with a number of church leaders last week. Some of 2017’s themes are as follows:

Reverend Alan Gurupira – United Methodist Church

“Therefore go” is the theme that we have adopted starting this year until 2020. We have dedicated ourselves to fulfil the dictates of Mathew 28v19 which commands us to work for the advancement of the kingdom of God. Our main objective in implementing this theme is to make sure that the Kingdom of God grows.

Reverend Aspher Madziyire – Apostolic Faith Mission

As AFM in Zimbabwe, we are saying 2017 is “A year of great revival”. Our theme was derived from Judges 16 v 22 which says, “But the hair on his head began to grow again after it had been shaved”. As AFM we believe that God is a God of forgiveness and restoration. We want God to restore his anointing into our life, for us to defeat the enemy once more.

Vicar General Fr. Kennedy Muguti – Roman Catholic Church

This year we do not have a universal theme as compared to other years. Last year it was the year of Mercy but this year we don’t have a universal theme. However as a diocese, we are dedicating this year to the family hence our theme is “Enjoyment in the family” or “Rufaro Mumhuri”

Reverend Eliot Mashonganyika – Methodist Church in Zimbabwe

Our theme this year is, “Warm the heart celebrating 40 years of autonomous mission”, anchored by 2 Corinthians 1v 20-22 which says, “For no matter how many promises God has made, they are “Yes” in Christ. And so through him the “Amen” is spoken by us to the glory of God. Now it is God who makes both us and you stand firm in Christ. He anointed us, Set his seal of ownership on us, and put his Spirit in our hearts as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come.

Pastor Trustmore Parangeta – Seventh Day Adventist

Our theme this year is, “Reach the world – total membership involvement”. We are saying every member should be a foot soldier participating in reaching the world with the word of God.

Prophet Ephias Jengeta – Family Worship Terbanacle Ministries International

To us 2017 will be “A year of divine increase”. We will be using this theme because we know that God will be working miracles in His children spiritually and physically. Our finances will increase our health and everything that we desire will increase. Genesis 1v28, “God blessed them and said to them, “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.”

Prophet Tawanda Bondera – Grace Harvest Ministries International

This year we will be using three themes which are, “Year of overflow” (2 Kings 4 v 5), “Divine refinery” (1John 4 v 17) and “Raising champions” (1Samuel 17).

Prophet Tapiwa Freddy – Goodness and Mercy Ministries

“The year of taking over” is our theme from 1 Kings 18 v 46. We believe God has been moulding us all these years and now is the season of taking over what God has prepared for us.

Apostle Knowledge Hove – Glory Kingdom Ministries

Our theme this year is that, “God is still in control”. We are encouraging our family of believers that even if things are tough God is still in control in every situation. We will be focusing more on the book of Job.

Archbishop Marvelous Bhamusi – Christ Light Church

“God’s revelation and renewal” will be our 2017 theme. “Look in the scroll of the Lord and read: None of these will be missing, not one will lack her mate for it is his mouth that has given the order, and his Spirit will gather them together. Everything that we need is in the Bible. We know that if we read the word of God He (God) can reveal certain things to us and at the end of the day we will be renewed and will not lack.

Senior pastor Timothy Mota – Voice of God Church

2017 is the year of “Divine providence”. As a nation and as a church, we have gone through a lot and we are saying this is the year that God will increase His protection on his people.

