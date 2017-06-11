New parly building on course

Sharon Munjenjema

Construction of the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden — 18 kilometers North-West of Harare — is expected to commence around August as Government begins to addresses issues that had stalled the project.

The venture was expected to start at the end of last year, but was delayed due to the absence of pre-supporting infrastructure and services such as roads, water and electricity which are now being put in place.

China pledged to provide funding towards the construction of the multi-million dollar Parliament in Mt Hampden.

The current legislative building in Harare cannot accommodate members of the Lower and Upper House during combined sittings such as opening of Parliament and State of Nation Address.

A total 350 legislators — 270 in National Assembly and 80 in the Senate — make up the Zimbabwean Parliament which is housed in two separate chambers.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda last week said work on supporting infrastructure was ongoing and expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“The infrastructure works in terms of the roads leading to Mount Hampden is on course and should be completed by end of June, water reticulation and electricity will also be in place by end of June,” said Adv Mudenda while addressing journalists on the eve of the inaugural Parliament Open Day.

“We have written (to the contractor) that we are going to complete the necessary infrastructure by the end of June, so around August they can start actual construction of the Parliament building.”

Advocate Mudenda said the Chinese contractor had roped in local engineers and architects for the project.

Construction of the new Parliament is part of mega deals signed between Zimbabwe and China which will see the Asian giant extend assistance in various sectors of the economy include mining, agriculture and tourism.

The deals were reached during President Mugabe’s visit to China in 2014 and a reciprocal visit by President Xi Jingpin in 2015.

