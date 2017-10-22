New fragrance for men comes to town

Many people go to great lengths in making sure that they are looking good every time they get out of the house but one of the things that adds an extra boost of confidence in an individual is a good deodorant.

While there are deodorants that can be bought for as little as a single dollar, there are more expensive brands that can easily scrap off over a hundred bucks from your wallet.

Last Friday, there was a hive of activity at The Venue when Central African Distribution Company (CADCO) launched Gentleman Givenchy, a new fragrance from one of the world’s top luxury fashion and perfume houses, Givenchy.

The all-black themed event had an aura of class, an atmosphere befitting the unveiling of such an elegant perfume that is meant to separate real men from boys.

Some of the celebrities who graced the event included Mudiwa Hood, Nikki, Candice Mwakalyelye, Rumbi Takawira and Itai Mutinhiri, among others.

Givenchy originally launched the Gentlemen fragrance in 1975 which was described as a stunning fragrance whose unique vision of masculinity, a powerful composition with a Couture aura offering a atypical blend of patchouli and spices backed with personality.

This year, the fashion house drew inspiration from the 70s fragrance to come up with a new creation, entirely reinvented for the modern day gentlemen, thus the birth of the new Gentleman Givenchy.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Society on the sidelines of the launch, CADCO brand manager Ratidzo Mawire described the fragrance as a seductive mixture of self-assurance and finesse.

“In a subtle nod to the original 1975 release, a patchouli-leather accord bursting with character elegantly structures this new woody floral fragrance,” said Mawire.

“With these multiple facets and strong personality, Givenchy has dared to offer a delicate yet dauntless fragrance, creating a timeless trail for the modern man.”

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the face of this exquisite fragrance which will definitely make an individual standout from the crowd.

163 total views, 6 views today