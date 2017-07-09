New date for HE’s Mat North rally

Bulawayo bureau—

THE fourth Zanu-PF Presidential Youth Interface scheduled for Friday in Matabeleland North has been rescheduled as President Mugabe has other engagements. Zanu-PF deputy secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Mpehlabayo Malinga, revealed this at a Matabeleland North Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting at the ruling party’s offices in Lupane yesterday.

Cde Malinga said the new date would be known in the course of the week.

“I know we were initially working with Friday 14 July as the date for the Youth Interface but the President will be out of the country.

“Our (National) Secretary, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga, will announce the new date during the week but I must say that it might be held a day, two days or three days after the initial set date, so let’s remain on our toes and ensure that everything is in place by the time we announce the new date,” said Cde Malinga.

On the province’s preparedness for hosting the interface, Cde Malinga said he was impressed with the work on the ground.

He commended Government departments in the province for leaving no stone unturned with the goal of hosting a successful meeting.

“This is the fourth Presidential Youth Interface and I must tell you that this is the first where Government departments, led by our provincial administrator, Ms Latiso Dhlamini, have given all their possible support and I should commend them for this.

“To the youth who are leading this process I must emphasise the need for discipline. Without discipline we are going nowhere at all.

‘‘We must always remember what President Mugabe is always emphasising this being the need for unity and always do things the Zanu-PF way,” said Cde Malinga.

Matabeleland North provincial chair Cde Richard Moyo added: “I know there have been misleading reports that this Interface is for the youth only, let’s ignore this totally,” he said.

“The youth requested the Interface but as their parents we have to accompany them; and besides, we are talking of our President — he would also like to see us, so please come in your numbers.

“We want to show the enemy how powerful our party is as we approach (the) 2018 (elections). Let (MDC-T leader Morgan) Tsvangirai be stressed and anyone who is dreaming of defeating us next year should be awoken from their slumber and face reality.”

