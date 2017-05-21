Net closing in on money-launderers

May 21, 2017

Government will clamp down money launderers as a solution to address the cash challenges being faced by the country, a cabinet minister has said.
Addressing delegates to the Chamber of Mines Annual General Meeting here last Friday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa said the net was closing in on people holding on to money for speculative purposes.

Minister Chinamasa said the primary causes of the cash shortages were the physical deficit, low production and indiscipline in the economy.

He said the introduction of incentives on exporters, coupled with naming and shaming those externalising money, were some of the measures being put in place to address the challenge.

“As long as we borrow to balance my books, it means I am creating artificial money, which is why the promotion of plastic money,” said Minister Chinamasa.

“But also, in order to take the physical cash, the US dollars, we take money from the nostro accounts to buy the physical cash from the Federal Reserve, that is foreign currency that should be used to buy your machinery.

“The other challenge is low productivity and that is why we introduced the incentives for exporters.
“Then there is the indiscipline in the market. I now have the figures of people who just send money out of the country, our money and we are now closing in on those culprits.

“There is a lot of market indiscipline that we are addressing. No one is going to complain when the net closes on these culprits.

“What people do not know is that we have laws in this country which criminalises acts such as money laundering.”

Minister Chinamasa said the current cash shortages were also a result of the economic transition and structural shift from formal to informal economy.

He said there was no way tobacco farmers and artisanal miners could get all their money as cash from banks. Instead, he encouraged them to open bank accounts and use plastic money where possible.

“When tobacco was grown by 2 000 farmers, they had bank accounts. Except to take cash to pay their workers, everything else was done through writing a check.

“Now with the structural shift that happened arising from our land reform, where we had 2 000, we now have 97 000 small scale farmers who have never known what a check is and they have no bank accounts,” he said.

“Their knowledge of money is that it must be in cash and not in a bank.” Minister Chinamasa encouraged Zimbabweans to change their mindset and promote the use of plastic money.

Zimbabwe has been facing the cash shortages since April last year.

12,268 total views, 1,407 views today

  • Marufu Chihwandire

    I blame the RBZ, the parent Ministry and banks for failing to educate Zimbabweans on the use of plastic money. My heart is pained to see an old man/woman standing in a bank queue for hours on end only to deposit the same cash they get into a school account for school fees. Or they will buy in a supermarket using the “hard earned” cash. This is because they have not been educated. The RBZ and the Ministry are always on TV and in the newspapers. This is wrong media. Learn from how Gideon Gono used to do it when it comes to educating the public. Engage the rural folk including rural businesses. Engage traditional leaders – the chiefs, headmen and kraal heads (masabhuku). These people know how to educate their subjects. Stop the TV and newspaper thing. Urbanites know the use of plastic money. Engage the rural folk including rural businesses do that plastic and mobile money are embraced. Imagine how Ecocash could transform the rural economy if proper education is disseminated. People don’t know that they can link their bank account to mobile money for easy of transacting. School heads don’t know that they can have an Ecocash biller account and receive school fees through Ecocash. Rural shop operators don’t know that they can replace their stock by buying with Ecocash and plastic money from wholesalers. Please RBZ and Ministry of Finance, do more to help the country.