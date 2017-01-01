Nakamba’s Everton link

Langton Nyakwenda

ENGLISH Premier League side Everton are reportedly trailing Warriors midfield kingpin Marvelous Nakamba. Nakamba , who is in camp preparing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals, is also said have caught the attention Belgian outfit Anderlecht as well as Bundesliga sides Wolfsburg and Hamburg.The 22 –year old midfielder, who is on the books of Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse, was trending on social media sites in Netherlands on Friday. Belgian football site Voetbal Belgie reported that Anderlecht are after Nakamba but face stiff competition from English and German sides.

“Anderlecht wants to strengthen itself in the winter. One of the possible reinforcements is Marvelous Nakamba.

“RSC Anderlecht will have to settle with competition from England and Germany. Wolfsburg, Hamburg and Everton are watching closely,” wrote Voetbal Belgie.

Everton’s Dutch coach Ronald Koeman is under pressure to rebuild his ageing squad particularly the central midfield.

That the 35-year-old Gareth Barry plays the same position as Nakamba and Koeman’s strong network in his homeland has further fueled speculation.

A German football site Fussballtransfers.com also reported that Bundesliga side Hamburger SV, who are currently 16th in the 18-team league, are eyeing the Bantu Rovers product.

“Hamburger SV has not finished the search for new defensive forces. A defensive midfielder is supposed to be Marvelous Nakamba from Vitesse Arnhem.

“However, VfL Wolfsburg and Everton FC are also interested in 22-year-old Zimbabwe national team player,” it said.

Nakamba’s mobile phone was continually ringing Friday.

“This morning (Friday) was a hectic one, I received a lot of enquiries from the media back in Netherlands, they want to know more about my situation following reports linking me with a number of clubs.

“I can’t talk much about which clubs have made moves, for now my mind is on the Afcon finals,” said

Nakamba.

Nakamba, who has played every minute in 16 of Vitesse’s 17 league matches this season, is now regarded as one of the top central midfielders in the Eredivisie.

He has played a total of 1 440 minutes for Vitesse, the third highest for the club in the 2016/2017 season.

In its summary of the Eredivisie respected football statisticians Whoscored.com give Nakamba a 7 out of 10 rating and describe his tackling and passing as “very strong.”

“The player has no significant weaknesses,” notes the football site.

Nakamba, who still has 18 months left on his contract with Vitesse, has vowed to shut out the speculation and focus on the Afcon finals.

“The Afcon finals are a big deal and my mind is on doing well for my nation. If there are issues to be handled I believe my management team can take care of the business while I defend the country’s flag in Gabon,” he said.

However, the midfield enforcer will miss the opener against Algeria on January 15 as he is suspended by the Confederation of African Football after picking up his second yellow card of the qualifiers away in Guinea in September.

Warriors coach Kallisto Pasuwa confirmed Nakamba’s suspension.

