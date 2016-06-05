My parents are from Malawi but …

YOURS truly is rather conflicted when Zimbabwe plays Malawi, she gets the feeling of a sister watching two brothers fight.

My parents, just like Kallisto Pasuwa’s and Khama Billiat’s, are of Malawian origin so there is a soft spot for that tiny nation in my heart.

Isn’t Acie Lumumba part of us?

Not us as in budding porn stars but us as in having some Malawian roots.

My parents might have migrated from Malawi and settled in Mazowe, working as farm labourers, but I am proudly Zimbabwean as Cde Mudede can testify.

And being proudly Zimbabwean I will be at the National Sports Stadium today to rally behind the nation’s number one team.

Bay 9 is my favourite!

Even Zifa’s decision to hike gate charges to $5 when the dollar has taken a whole new meaning because of the cash challenges cannot stand in my way.

The Warriors need me and my anointing oil.

“Wherever you are, be in it Checheche, Jerera, Mazowe, Bindura…the Warriors need you here. Just blow your magic wand and make it happen for us. And here it comes…,” the voice of Charles Mabika at his peak as a radio commentator comes flooding back to mind.

Today we have to find each other and collectively find a way of making sure that the Warriors collect maximum points and move a stop closer towards Gabon 2017.

I am writing one thing, my mind is telling me the other.

My heart tells me today is not the day when the Warriors will take a step closer to Gabon 2017 but rather the day when Pasuwa and his men will actually get there.

A Warriors victory coupled with Guinea’s failure to collect maximum points in Swaziland will confirm our third trip to the African Cup of Nations.

I don’t see Guinea overcoming the juju as well as the organised football that Sihlangu unleashes on visitors at the compact Somhlolo Stadium.

The best result Sylie Nacional can come out of that tiny mountainous country with is a draw while for the Warriors it’s all set before them.

While there is never a perfect camp the Warriors will take to the field without much drama, Phillip Chiyangwa and his Zifa board have played ball once again.

Wicknell Chivayo has been taking a hammering over the past few weeks but has not threatened to close his wallet and drag is hefty self away from the Warriors scene.

The businessman has promised the team a $250 000 Afcon qualification bonus and if he were wise, which I doubt he is given is penchant to talk recklessly; he would start counting the money.

Meanwhile, VaShagare had lunch with the team yesterday and they all look ready to explode.

Tatenda Mukuruva is part of a Dynamos outfit that has had a nightmarish start to the season but the young man doesn’t look affected by it all.

During the 2-0 friendly win over Uganda in midweek Chitate looked solid and the nation has no reason to doubt that the young DeMbare goalie will bring his A game again this afternoon.

Billiat is high on confidence after sweeping everything on offer in South Africa and there are no worries about fatigue as was the case in the build up to the Swaziland game.

If the Mamelodi Sundowns’ man replicates the form that left the people in Mzansi with no option but to begrudgingly hand him that award threesome then the Flames are in trouble.

Knowledge Musona had a classy wedding last Saturday and promised the chosen few of us who were in attendance that he would win today’s match for his wife and the nation.

We believed Musona last Saturday, you have to believe him today.

Go Warriors Go!

I exit the scene!

