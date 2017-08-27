Mutuma misses DeMbare

Langton Nyakwenda

RODRECK MUTUMA misses Dynamos and spends most of his time away from the pitch with best friend Denver Mukamba.

The lanky striker calls Mukamba “family” and the pair cooled off at the Dynamos’ midfielder’s residence in Highfield last Sunday. Chances are the buddies will hug and exchange pleasant wishes when Dynamos host Yadah at Rufaro this afternoon.

Mutuma faces DeMbare for the third time in 2017 still waiting for his first goal against the team that gave him fame. Since leaving DeMbare, the 29-year-old has played for Caps United, Highlanders and now Yadah FC but a goal against his former paymasters remains elusive.

The controversial striker is also yet to open his Yadah FC account in the five games he has featured since Walter Magaya paid $4 000 for his services in July. Mutuma revealed that he will not celebrate if he manages to score this afternoon.

“Meeting Dynamos again, oh, it is a difficult task … anenge ari mahwani,” he said. “I have never scored against DeMbare and it is something that I am wishing for. I know my paymasters will be happy if we win.

“But, of course, being a player who made his name at DeMbare sometimes I miss the club and its legion of supporters.

One thing I am sure of is I can’t celebrate a goal against Dynamos.” Mutuma has only scored twice this season. In fact, the Mvuma-bred striker has found the net a paltry six times in 14 months of football.

That a rate of 0,42 goals per month!

Some observers believe that Mutuma is one of the most overrated players in the league and a chap who was just lucky to be associated with Dynamos.

However, his coach at Yadah, Thomas Ruzive, insists the lanky striker is still a good player. After Yadah’s 1-0 win over Chapungu last weekend, the gaffer pleaded for leniency. “He (Mutuma) is struggling to gel with his new teammates but we need to give him more time,” Ruzive said.

Mutuma won the Golden Boot Award at Dynamos with 14 goals in 2011 – in a year DeMbare won the first of their four consecutive league titles – but his scoring graph has since taken a dip.

He is aware local football pundits have not been kind to him, but as usual, “The Prince” had an arrogant response. “Form is temporary but class is permanent, so they say,” said Mutuma.

Saving Yadah from relegation tops Mutuma’s 2017 wishes but, on the other hand, he also wants his friend Mukamba to lead DeMbare to another league title.

Dynamos are involved in a title fight with Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum. And Mutuma reckons DeMbare will win the title if Mukamba gets it right. “Dynamos players have gelled now and they have the backing of their huge crowd, so I think they have a big chance of winning it.

“But Mukamba has to up his game because he is the key player there. He is my close friend and we always discuss our form,” he said.

OBEY MWERAHARI

2,413 total views, 1,893 views today