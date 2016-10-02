Mukuruva hits back. . . Says defending crosses is team effort

WARRIORS’ number one goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva insists it is unfair to blame him alone for the poor season that his club Dynamos are having.

The 20-year-old has been under the spotlight over the past few weeks with critics arguing that the goalkeeper’s form has dipped just a few months before the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mukuruva has been found wanting, especially when dealing with crosses, but the Dynamos goalie argues that defending in football is always a team effort.

“I don’t get to follow comments that emanate from social media a lot, neither do I read newspapers often but my friends have been telling me that negative comments have been coming my way of late,” said the Warriors number one in a wide ranging interview last week.

“I agree it has not been a good season for us at Dynamos and when the team is not performing well critics always tend to aim at us, worse still when there is a big tournament like Afcon on the horizon.

“As Dynamos players we take responsibility and I think it’s good for people to criticise us because we should really be fighting for honours at this stage of the season.

“However, to then say it’s Tatenda who is the problem is a bit unfair,” he said.

Those who have been tearing into Mukuruva point at the second goal that DeMbare conceded in their 1-2 defeat to Highlanders and last weekend’s first goal in the 0-2 defeat to FC Platinum as worrying signs.

The young goalie opened up on the goals.

“Football is a team sport and we take collective responsibility for the results, as a team we should improve on the way we defend crosses, not just me,” he said.

“The FC Platinum goal you talk about, what happened is this – I stepped forward to attack the ball but then realised it was swinging away from me so I decided to retreat, and the next thing it was in the back of the net.

“Then against Highlanders at Barbourfields, I was unlucky to slip after stepping forward to attack the ball and we conceded, but surely those two incidents cannot define me.”

Former Warriors and Highlanders goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, who plays for Highlands Park in the ABSA premiership, triggered the debate over Mukuruva when he argued that FC Platinum goalie Petroes Mhari should be the national team number one on the back of his fine form.

Mhari has been in good form for Norman Mapeza’s title chasers, keeping 15 clean sheets in 25 matches as the miners battle for their first ever league title.

Mukuruva could not be drawn into commenting on Kapini’s criticism or Mhari comparisons although statistically he has not disappointed either with 13 clean sheets in 22 matches.

“I have not heard what he (Kapini) said but all I can say is he is a legend, I respect him a lot having grown up idolising him.

“But I am not responsible for selecting national team players and will not comment on it, if anything whenever a Warriors squad is due, I always look up in anticipation keeping my fingers crossed that I will be included.

“I am happy the coaches showed confidence in me and allowed me to play a part in the Afcon qualifiers. Now my challenge is to work even harder so that I can be considered for the squad that will travel to the finals,” he said.

Mukuruva also dismissed talk of a social problem weighing him down.

“I don’t have any personal problem, if anything my only problem is that my team is not in a position where we want to be on the log.

“I am still working as hard as ever and have never felt like I have arrived.

I am still young and have a lot to learn,” he said.

