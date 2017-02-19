‘Mujuru is academically challenged’

February 19, 2017

Kuda Bwititi Chief Reporter
Opposition Zimbabwe People First leader Dr Joice Mujuru struggled with academic studies, and lecturers were often at pains to knock basic concepts into her head, one of her former teachers has said. After Independence in 1980, President Mugabe set up a learning centre at State House to help educate senior State officials whose schooling was disrupted by the liberation struggle.
President Mugabe taught them Law alongside lecturers in other disciplines, among them Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe, who was the centre’s co-ordinator.
Dr Mujuru, a Cabinet minister at the time, was among the students.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail ahead of President Mugabe’s 93rd birthday this Tuesday, Dr Mushohwe spoke of how tough it was to get Dr Mujuru to grasp basic concepts.
“There were many who benefited from this programme who are now in high positions. Former Vice-President Dr Joice Mujuru was one of those who benefited.
“She had nowhere to start from. Trying to comprehend basic principles of accounting was a nightmare, let alone understanding the basic principles of demand and supply.
“I would even go to the extent of gesturing aggressively and trying to teach in Shona. I, however, give her credit because she persisted, even though it was difficult for her as it was clear that she was academically-challenged.
“She did not quit, but her husband, Solomon, quit because he could not cope. He actually went to the President and said, ‘This is not my thing’, and he did not pursue classes.”
Last week, Dr Mujuru’s former colleague Mr Rugare Gumbo called her “dull”.
“We were supposed to do all the dirty work; fight for her, protect her and not expose her because we understood her limitations,” Mr Gumbo reportedly said. “We knew if she was exposed, she would make mistakes like she has been making after being exposed. Now, how can you have a leader, who does not understand simple things?”
  • Mukoma Chakanetsa

  • Mhofu Chaiyo

    This is hitting below the belt unnecessarily. I think the reporter misinterpreted Dr Mushowe’s view for cheap political mileage – and on whose behalf, nobody knows. Clearly, it is this Bwititi reporter who is seriously academically challenged! We never saw what Dr Mujuru wrote in her classes, but we all can read what Bwititi wrote – utter rubbish! Dr Mushowe will never sink that low.

  • Mhofu Chaiyo

    Clearly the reporter is the one who is academically challenged, and maybe together with the Editor of this newspaper. Dr Mushowe said Mai Mujuru was academically challenged by then, not now! My own brother repeated two grades at primary school because he was academically challenged by then, but as soon as his environment changed, he started excelling in his school work. I am proud that my brother is now a proud holder of an MBA degree from one of the world’s best universities! We need to be proud of Dr Mujuru for being where she is today, against all odds! And you, Bwititi, what will you be proud of!?