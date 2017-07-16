Mufakose 2 win theatre trophy

Shamaine Mutemererwa

LowerSix Arts

Mufakose 2 Secondary School participated in the LET THEM TRUST ARTS FESTIVALS held on Friday the 7th of July at the Exhibition Park Show Ground in Harare.

Mufakose 2 took the first prize in theatre acting and

drama.

Let Them Trust Arts Festivals are done every year and connect secondary schools all around Zimbabwe to help in nurturing and supporting students with great talent in poetry, music, acting, theatre display as well as contemporary dancing.

Mufakose 2 has been participating in the Let Them

Trust events since 2012 and has won the Let Them Trust trophy in 2015 and again this year.

This year, Mufakose 2 drama club performed a play entitled “TAKAITEI” with the theme “NO LIMITS”. Drama club teachers Mrs Dapira and Mr Magaya said that the drama was directed by the students themselves without the help of any teacher or director.

Nigel Zhuwawo, one of the club members, said that acting is one of the talents that can make a great career in Zimbabwe and students with such talents should be supported by parents as well as teachers and not be looked down upon.

Mrs Dapira also added that, schools should not only focus on academic and sporting sctivities but should also focus on cultural activities.

Mufakose 2 Secondary drama club will be proceeding to Bulawayo later this year and will also take part in the District Annual Schools Arts

Festival (DASAF) 2017.

