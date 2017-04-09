Moyo, Mahoka woes mount . . . Duo faces criminal charges . . . Kasukuwere not off the hook

Zanu-PF will press criminal charges against former Women’s League deputy secretary Cde Eunice Sandi Moyo and secretary for finance Cde Sarah Mahoka if they fail to remit the US$100 000-plus which they allegedly extorted in Zanu-PF’s and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe’s names, a senior official has said.

In Mashonaland Central, the revolutionary party’s provincial executive is pursuing a case of possible fraud in which a top official (name withheld) allegedly duped Zanu-PF of thousands of dollars in membership subscriptions and dodgy asset disposals.

These and other grievances from Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association provincial leaders will be submitted to the national Zanu-PF leadership in keeping with President Mugabe’s counsel at a Central Committee meeting in Harare last Friday.

The veretans want National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere and his step-brother, Cde Dickson Mafios, punished for setting up parallel party structures and indiscipline, among other charges.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya told The Sunday Mail that prosecution loomed large for Cdes Moyo and Mahoka who resigned last week on the back of charges of undermining First Lady and Women’s League Secretary Amai Mugabe and diverting party funds to personal use.

The duo is said to have collected money from local church leaders in the party’s name and then kept it for themselves.

Cde Muhoka faces extra charges for denigrating Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said, “The next course of action rests with the Women’s League because they are the aggrieved party in this matter. Perhaps the National Disciplinary Committee will also look into the issue. However, what is likely to happen is that if they do not pay back, criminal proceedings may have to be followed.”

Ambassador Moyo said the Women’s League executive had a dossier on how Moyo and Mahoka abused the funds.

“I am not aware if there is a deadline for them to pay the money. The (Women’s League national executive) has all the information on the nature of the cases.”

Zanu-PF Women’s League secretary for information Cde Thokozile Mathuthu yesterday declined commenting, saying: “I am attending church. Call Cde SK Moyo since this is matter which was brought before the Politburo.”

Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka both dodged questions posed to them by this paper regarding how they intended to pay back the money.

Cde Moyo said: “I really don’t want to say anything. I have nothing to say.”

One the other hand, Cde Mahoka retorted: “I am attending my aunt’s funeral. I don’t want to talk about that now.”

A Mashonaland provincial executive member yesterday revealed that they were auditing their books following strong indications that a top official had helped himself to thousands of dollars in membership subscriptions.

The executive member said the official allegedly disposed of two party vehicles under shady circumstances and has failed to account for donations towards construction of Zanu-PF’s provincial headquarters.

“A decision has been taken in line with President Mugabe’s directive to follow procedure when instituting disciplinary measures against errant party members. The audit will look into, among other issues, the suspicious disposal of party assets, including two motor vehicles suspected to have been sold without following proper procedures.

“There is also suspicion that membership subscriptions could have been abused. The audit also seeks to ascertain the facts after which all grievances will be channelled to our national leadership.”

ZNLWA provincial secretary-general Cde Aggrey Gumisai Mutasa said: “As war veterans, we met and discussed issues affecting this province, including our recommendations on Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios. We have always pronounced our position on the matter of the ‘Matope boys’ – we want them out.

“They are driving personal agendas and not party, people-centred agendas. We have always said their ultimate goal is to topple President Mugabe as was reflected through the infamous Mafioso declaration. Kasukuwere has been busy packing party structures that constitute the Congress Electoral College with his ‘yes’ men and women, and firing all those who oppose him.

“Wherever he failed to do so, he would create a parallel structure to challenge the legitimate leaders of the particular organ. The ultimate goal in this scheme was to call for an extraordinary congress where his ‘yes’ men and women would form the majority in the electoral college and, in turn, vote out President Mugabe.”

According to Section 26 of Zanu-PF’s constitution, an early congress may be convened “wherever it is deemed necessary and at the instance of: (a) the majority of the members of the Central Committee; or (b) the President and First Secretary, at the instance of not less than one-third of members of the Central Committee; or (c) the President and First Secretary, at the instance of at least five provincial executive councils by resolutions to that effect”.

Last week, scores of party supporters demonstrated against Cde Kasukuwere who also stands accused of trying to block earlier protests against Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka.

President Mugabe later counselled that aggrieved members should follow proper channels when airing their grievances as demonstrations opened Zanu-PF to abuse by external forces.

