More new releases for the updated curriculum

Priority Projects Publishing, an indigenous trend setter in publishing educational textbooks for over 20 years, has once again done it by unleashing another collection of new educational material that speaks to the Updated Curriculum as approved and launched by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The new titles that are set to be released are the following:

Best Approach to English – Grade 1 Pupils Book

Best Approach to English – Grade 3 Pupils Book

The Best Approach English series is a subject driven by the new curriculum approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and was launched in 2017.

This English series prioritises the importance of English as a tool for communication and cultural, political, religious, social and economic development. It takes into consideration the principles and cross-cutting themes of the new curriculum approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education which promote the development of skills in problem solving, critical thinking, decision making, conflict resolution, leadership, self-management, communication, technology and innovation as well as entrepreneurship. The books also make use of learner-centred and shared activities which enable learners to develop and understand linguistic concepts and their practice in everyday life. Emphasis has been given on learning and teaching of the four basic skills of Listening, Speaking, Reading, Writing and other literacy and numeracy skills.

Best Approach to Mathematics and Science – ECD A Pupils Book

The Best Approach to Mathematics and Science series is a new subject driven by the new curriculum approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. It focuses on empowering learners to understand mathematical and scientific concepts since they are central to most aspects of everyday life and enterprise skills as espoused in the new curriculum. The book will help learners to understand and apply these concepts in different fields and become entrepreneurs. It also promotes problem solving, innovativeness, confidence and self-actualisation.

Topics covered include, but are not limited to:

Mathematical play

Manipulative and block play

Science, mathematics and discovery play

Number and science concepts

Number operations

Measures

Relationships in science and mathematics.

Best Approach to Family and Heritage Studies – Grade 1 Pupils Book

The Best Approach to Family and Heritage Studies series is a new subject driven by the new curriculum approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The book focuses on empowering learners to become responsible family members and citizens of Zimbabwe. It embodies Zimbabwean identity, norms and values through the inclusion of features of Heritage Studies, thereby upholding the spirit of Unhu/Ubuntu/Vumunhu (societal norms and values). The book will thus produce learners who are patriotic, diligent and prepared for diverse vocational and ingenious business ventures.

The content of the book is designed to create and promote growth in interpretive skills, to assist the development of visual, auditory and motor skills of the learners as envisioned in the Ministry guidelines. There is enrichment of oral vocabulary through the use of colourful and detailed pictures. The book also affords learners with opportunities to practice, role play and research, solve problems, compare issues, carry out practical projects, analyse events and undertake educational trips to stimulate the cognitive development of the learners.

Total History — Form 1

Total History — Form 3

The Total History series provides learners with the means by which they will develop a historical view of Zimbabwe, Africa and the wider world. It will also help learners to acquire an informed and critical understanding of the social, economic and political historical developments of the country from pre-colonial times to the present.

The Total History series fosters an understanding and appreciation of issues concerning population, human rights,democracy, empowerment, gender sensitivity,Unhu/ Ubuntu/Vumunhu (societal norms and values) and inculcates a sense of patriotism, leading to a change in learners’ attitudes and behaviour.

The series raises awareness of the need by learners to preserve and conserve their heritage for posterity.

Total History series ensures nourishment of nationalism and patriotism within learners through an appreciation of Zimbabwe and other countries’ struggles for political and economic emancipation. Learners will draw lessons from the changing political, social and economic models and environments through different times, places and societies. They will then apply these lessons to the Zimbabwean situation, thereby coming up with solutions of how to solve the country’s problems.

The teaching methodologies used in Total History series include the use of learner-centred and multi-sensory approaches which are not limited to:

Imitation or Simulation

Video and film shows

Educational tours

Drama, song and poetry

Case studies

Group discussions

Discovery

Research

Debate

Project

Resource persons

E-learning

Total Combined Science – Form 1

The Total Combined Science book, written in accordance with the Updated Curriculum, gives an un¬derstanding in Combined Science and is a suitable preparation for the study of science-related fields. The book equips learners with scientific skills which will make them survive in an increasing¬ly technological world. A learner-centred practical approach to the subject is deliberately employed in order to develop sci¬entific thinking and the application of acquired knowl¬edge and skills.

Total Combined Science book develops the learners’ basic scientific skills in subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The book devel¬ops knowledge, understanding and practical appli¬cations of basic scientific concepts and principles. The Total Combined Science book covers basic concepts in Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Science concepts such as observ¬ing, recording, measuring, presentation, interpre¬tation of data and analysis are covered. Practical skills such as handling of apparatus, chemicals, plant and animal specimens safely and confidently to suit the demands of a new world are imparted.

Total Combined Science uses some of the following meth¬ods in teaching:

Experiments

Demonstration

Problem solving

Field trips

Games

Simulations

Case studies/Research

Question and Answer

Discussions

Together in education, we will appreciate ourselves as individuals, families, communities and as a country.

