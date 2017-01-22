Ministry sets maximum subjects at O-Level

Livingstone Marufu in Kadoma

GOVERNMENT has set the maximum subjects to be studied at Ordinary Level at 10, with seven of these being compulsory, the Minister of Primary and Seconday Education, Dr Lazarus Dokora has said.

Students who wish to increase the number of subjects will only be allowed to take a maximum two more subjects.

In a presentation entitled “Ground Zero: Getting Traction,” that he presented at a ceremony to launch the implementation of the new curriculum in Kadoma yesterday, Dr Dokora said Agriculture; Physical Education, Sport and Mass Display; General Science; Mathematics; Indigenous Languages; English Language and Heritage Studies will form part of the seven compulsory subjects.

The students will then select more subjects from a list that includes Computer Science, Geography, Physics, Chemistry and biology, Additional Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, Statistics. History, Sociology, Economic History and Family and Religious Studies.

Other elective subjects are Business and Enterprise Skills, Commerce, Commercial Studies, Economics, Principles of Accounts, Building Technology and Design Forms, Design and Technology, Food Technology, Metal Technology and Design, Home Management and Design, Technical Graphics and Design, Textile Technology and Design as well as Wood Technology and Design.

Art, dance, musical and theatre complete the elective subjects.

Dr Dokora said the aim of the new curriculum was to produce self-sufficient students capable of creating jobs and grow the economy.

“We are now encouraging our students to take sports, arts, ICT seriously so as to apply whatever they learn to real life terms,” he said.

“As we speak we are blaming the Warriors for not beating the Teranga Lions (Senegal) but we haven’t been taking our sports seriously.

“The curriculum framework presents heads, teachers and the entire education system with a unique opportunity to engage in professional development, improve learning outcomes and prepare learners for current and future opportunities and challenges.”

The new curriculum came into full effect this term, with emphasis being put on strengthening Mathematics, Science, Technology, Vocational studies, Humanities and Heritage studies that would be made compulsory at all levels.

The implementation of the new curriculum in the primary and secondary schools shall be guided by the Framework of 2015 to 2022.

Learning areas from the ECD to grade 2 include all indigenous languages, visual arts, physical education, mass displays, maths and science, heritage studies and ICT.

Students will also go for compulsory industrial attachment known as orientation life skills programme after completing O level.

Students waiting for final O’ Level results will go on a five-month work-related learning programme in public and private institutions.

Under the programme Government will facilitate students to be attached in institutions such as hospitals, uniformed forces departments and private institutions.

The review was crafted based on the recommendations of the 1999 presidential Commission of inquiry into Education and Training (CIET) that urged Government to anchor the education sector on practical subjects in order to stimulate economic and industrial development.

