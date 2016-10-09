Mikel Obi eyes perfect start

Nigeria captain, Mikel John Obi, is eager to see his country begin their quest for a place at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia on a winning note when they face Zambia today.The 29-year-old midfielder also made it clear that the World Cup qualifiers will them the chance “to put things right” after missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations in back to back editions.

“This World Cup qualifiers will be used to put things right. We want to win and we will put in our best. The objective is to qualify for the World Cup and we don’t have any doubt about that. We will go out there and play well to win,” said Mikel.

The Chelsea man further stated that the Super Eagles are not under pressure.

“I don’t think we are under any pressure (for the Zambia game). We will not be thinking of just scoring but want to defend well so that we will win. We are sure we will win on Sunday but we will have to do it together – defending and attacking as a team,” said the midfielder.

Mikel also said he is enjoying the weight of responsibility that the captaincy of Nigeria’s Super Eagles has put on him.

“I enjoy every bit of it (being captain), as I am saddled with more responsibility to lead the country and the team now. When you are young, you make mistakes but as you grow you begin to know the important things,” he said.

Mikel is in line to make his 76th international appearance for Nigeria in Ndola. — Supersport

