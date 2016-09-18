Mhofu thirsty for some Chibuku

Langton Nyakwenda in KARIBA

ZPC Kariba. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ( 1) 1

Bulawayo City. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

IT’S been 16 years since Sunday Chidzambwa won a major cup on the domestic scene and the legendary coach is yearning for a Chibuku Super Cup sip. ZPC Kariba brushed aside Bulawayo City in a first round clash at Nyamhunga yesterday and Chidzambwa revealed his desire to go all the way.

Tawanda Nyamandwe’s solitary strike after 28 minutes sealed the deal for Chidzambwa who is now confidently awaiting the identity of his next opponent in the quarter finals.

Nyamandwe made the goal out of nothing, as he powered home on the turn to the delight of the few supporters who turned up for this round of 16 encounter.

“It has been 16 years without a trophy on the local front for me as a coach, you are aware I spent some time coaching outside the country and out of domestic football.

“I am slowly catching up and I would love to win this trophy. You see, it has been long time since I won a domestic cup,” Chidzambwa said.

Harare referee Ruzive Ruzive ruled out a Timire Mamvura strike after nine minutes, as the second assistant referee adjudged that the ball had gone out of play before Takudzwa Mahori set up the former Dynamos utility player.

Trusted ZPC striker Limited Chikafa had a subdued game and was duly subbed in the 79th minute for Elvis Meleka.

“We are in for it, we have a chance to win this trophy just as good as all the teams who make it into the last eight.

“Any coach would love to win the premier knockout tourney and I am glad we are on course,” said Chidzambwa.

Bulawayo City coach Try Ncube said the focus was now on survival in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

“We paid for a momentary lapse in concentration, that is the name of the game. We now focus on our next league game against Triangle at home,” he said.

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T. Mawaya, S. Appiah, T. Sweswe, D. Phiri, T. Munyanduri, T. Mamvura, T. Chawapiwa, T. Mahori (D. Chakupe 55), P. Kabwe, T. Nyamandwe, L. Chikafa (E. Meleka 79)

Bulawayo City: N. Sibanda, B. Chikwenya, M. Kadzola, N. Mukumbi, Z. Sibanda, K. Madzongwe (F. Kuswatuka 55), X. Moyo, S. Ndlovu, L. Ncube (T. Ndlovu 73), E. Mandiranga, M. Moyo

48 total views, 48 views today