Medical outreach for Warren Park

Veronica Gwaze

WORD of Life International Ministries is geared up for a medical outreach and clean-up campaign set for October 14th at Magamba Hall in Warren Park.

The social responsibility drive,pioneered by the ministry’s founders,Dr Goodwill and Pastor Maureen Shana, ropes in Belvedere Medical Centre, The Dentist Association of Zimbabwe, Harare City Council and the Environmental Management Agency as partners offering free medical consultation and treatment.

In an interview, Dr Shana revealed that the medical outreach, which kicks off at 10am, will be graced by seven dentists and four psychiatrists, among a host of other medical professionals.

“We are going to have a presentation for about an hour from various doctors who will be dealing with issues of common illnesses such as childhood diseases, sugar diabetes, high blood pressure and depression, etcetera.

“We think it is important for the doctor not to just give a prescription but also to bring awareness on the lifestyle changes that are needed.

“We will then have a session in which anyone suffering from any illness can see the doctors who will be present. For instance, if there is someone with ear or eye problems, they will be redirected to a specialist in that area,” Dr Shana said.

Dr Shana said there will be specialists to deal with depression which seems to be on the rise.

“Sometimes it could be postnatal depression and people don’t understand that. There will be people dealing with such issues and drug abuse because we understand that in Warren Park, there are increased cases of substance abuse,” he said.

For the clean-up campaign, EMA will assist with cleaning equipment while Harare City Council is expected to provide refuse trucks.

“I believe as the church we are not only responsible for preaching but to take practical action. Our vision is ‘to be accepted by the community for Christ in every sphere’ so we want to be in the community, to give, help and be part of the community.

“We are trying to deal with the various aspects of humanity according to our mission of ministering to a whole person’s spirit, soul and body,” added Dr Shana.

Word of Life international Ministries has also initiated social responsibility programs in Mbare, Mpilo and Engutsheni Hospitals in Bulawayo, Gwanda, and Kezi, among other areas.

