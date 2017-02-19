MDC-T, ZimPF strive for Masiyiwa

February 19, 2017

Tinashe Farawo
MDC-T and a faction of Zimbabwe People First are reportedly fighting over co-option of business magnate Mr Strive Masiyiwa into their ranks ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections. The Sunday Mail gathered last week that several ZimPF members purportedly expelled from the party by Dr Joice Mujuru are rooting for Mr Masiyiwa to lead their cause, while a clique in the MDC-T also wants him to take up “a senior position” in their party.
Though Mr Masiyiwa could not be reached for comment, he has previously denied having links with MDC-T and opposition politics in general.
ZimPF insiders disclosed that Mr Masiyiwa was their preferred leader, with former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairperson Mr Jabulani Sibanda being roped in as his deputy.
The insiders said ZimPF would “act rapidly” to land the businessman’s services following strong indications that influential MDC-T figures were also after him.
It is believed an East African Head of State is backing Mr Masiyiwa’s candidature for the top ZimPF post.
It is also suspected that Mr Masiyiwa hiked tariffs on his mobile phone service platforms in order to allegedly fund his liaisons with ZimPF.
However, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira could have inadvertently impeded the plan when he reversed the hike.
ZimPF faction spokesperson Mr Rugare Gumbo would not be drawn into revealing details regarding the group’s proposed co-option of Mr Masiyiwa.
“Why don’t you wait until we finish our consultations,” he said.
MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu responded: “We don’t have a monopoly over democracy. So, be it Masiyiwa or you, we want you to work with us. If he wants to play an active role in our democracy, he is welcome.”
But a ZimPF source said, “The steering committee met in Harare (last week) and what it has done is to look for a candidate who can be accepted by the majority of our members and that candidate is Strive.
“Of course, the steering committee came up with different names, which also included (former Industry Minister) Nkosana Moyo. We are still deliberating on the matter, and could discuss it with Mr Masiyiwa soon.
“On Jabulani Sibanda, the committee was clear that he would be used for mobilisation and would be effective as Mr Masiyiwa’s deputy in the party. It was reasoned that ZimPF could do with his experience. Although Sibanda was not at the meeting, he was certainly well and fully represented.”
Mr Sibanda could not be reached for comment.
On the other hand, MDC-T sources told this paper that some high-ranking party officials wanted Mr Masiyiwa in their fold, but the proposal was facing serious resistance from party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.
A source said, “We all agree that he can be a compromise candidate, but (Tsvangirai) is not prepared to give way to another candidate. Many people in the party feel that we can certainly build good relations with Mr Masiyiwa. However, the issue remains that some like Tsvangirai view his proposed coming into the party as a challenge to their posts.”
A fortnight ago, Dr Mujuru purportedly expelled seven ZimPF founders, among them Messrs Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa and Munacho Mutezo, accusing them of being Zanu-PF functionaries.
The seven countered this by purportedly dismissing Dr Mujuru from the party.
Since then, several senior members like Messrs Ray Kaukonde, Sylvester Nguni and Agrippa Mutambara dumped Dr Mujuru.
Their faction has been searching for a leader, with Mr Kaukonde at one point being touted as a possibility.
MDC-T, too, has been facing leadership contests, with powerful elements in the party and its Western backers doubting Mr Tsvangirai’s capacity following his series of electoral losses to President Mugabe and Zanu-PF since 2000.

  • Donald Trump

    Honestly this is a poor story, just the writer’s imagination. Cry my beloved Sunday Mail, where have the editors gone to allow such hogwash?

  • Jabulani

    I stopped reading where it says, “….though Mr Masiyiwa could not be reached for comment…”

    • Takanaka Takanaka

      Muzvinavhu is a symbol of confusion and dictatorship. I hope he is investing in the many farms that he grabbed. What a ZANU apologist

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    An interesting political speculation. But Strive Masiyiwa`s business acumen does not translate into political acumen. He tried oiling MDC before and he understands, like Kaukonde, that impecunious political parties now facing donor funding resistance want myopic millionaires to fund them. But given that most clever business men accept that ZANU PF remains entrenched on our political landscape and will win in 2018, no one will invest in our political opposition lot. A picture of a misguided Boer at Banket who was reported by CNNTV some years back donating to Tsvangirai, is a clear historical case in point. Boers` CFU politically slept with MDC until the political sex proved cancerous. Reading ZimPF saga, Mai Mujoy had deliberately avoided “expelling“ Kaukonde because he is a political “cash ox“, so to say! Kaukonde wisely distanced himself by timely declaring his political sabbatical leave! The shrewd Kaukonde whose house ,still houses Zim PF “head office“ is like what Makone was to MDC for years, being “office- lord“.
    For Jabu Sibanda, who used to mobilize ZANU PF support, I think he is being overvalued politically , outside ZANU PF. It was ZANU PF`s revolutionary system and political capital that enabled him to successfully mobilize supporters. Nkosana Moyo , is just another Moyo , with no political acumen. His dubious political skills are just as shallow as his business acumen. I remember him when he was running his collapsed venture capital company , when I was an investment executive with a large private sector financial institution. Meanwhile, our politically failed brother ,Tsvangirai, who still supports sanctions against our economy,appears too defensive of his political pole position in respect of the mooted dubious political unity against ZANU PF. Anofunga kuti achahwinhawo rimwe gore otonga. Saka haabvume kusarenda leadership achiti vanoda kumutorera uchi huri pachirebvu chake. Kuita madanha echembere kurota ichiyamwa zanu ramai! Kkkkkkki!

  • Capt. Dunga

    Western backers doubting Mr Tsvangirai’s capacity following his series of electoral losses to President Mugabe and Zanu-PF since 2000? Isn’t it that your president once said the truth when he said “ZANU PF was trounced in the 2008 elections by Tsvangirai who garnered 73% of the votes?” Why can’t you report that when he won that election your president refused to hand over power?

  • mbuya oni

    GUYS U WILL GET THIS MAN’S COMPANY SHUT DOWN VERY QUICKLY IMPLICATING HIM IN OPPOSITION POLITICS WITHOUT HIMSELF DECLARING IT AND SEALING HIS OWN DOOM IN ZIMBABWE. THE RECONSTRUCTION OF STATE-INDEBTED COMPANIES ACT IS STILL VERY MUCH ALIVE. THEY CREATED IT FOR MUTUMWA MAWERE (WHERE IS HE AND HIS HUGE BUSINESS EMPIRE NOW??). THE VERY FABRIC THAT BROUGHT MAWERE’S EMPIRE TUMBLING IS PLAYING OUT IN OUR VERY EYES. STRIVE IS CURRENTLY ACCUSED OF EXTERNALISING FUNDS. HE NOW OWES THE STATE AND I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED TO SEE A STATE APPOINTED ADMINISTRATOR IN THE CEO’S SEAT AT ECONET ANYTIME WITH A SIMPLE MISSION TO KILL THE COMPANY AND TEANSFER ITS SHARES TO NETONE FOR THE DEBT

  • Tsotso

    Makuhwa enyu! Ko kwenyu inga kwanzi kwashaika anopinda panyanga saka pachatoiswa coffin wani?

  • Muongorori

    this is stupid propaganda,Masiyiwa hiking tarrifs to Fund ZimPF?Journalist you need your head to be examined together with whoever authorized your story to be published.No wonder the country is in tatters ,such illeterate invincinble ignorance and spreading of malacious propaganda is regretable.

    Mr Masiyiwa runs a business and such actions are not possible to be taken by a business person.We all know through the works of this man that he is an ethical person.This is not a businessman like Chiyangwa,Chivhayo,Kaukonde that you are used to.This is an ethical man ,am of integrity and reputably regarded internationally .

    A man who rub shoulders with Mr William Gates!!
    Zvegodo izvo!Ndosaka Zimbabwe tisingabudiriri godo too much!Nekufambisa makuhwa muchi ipisa vanhu ndozvamunogona.

  • DonFree

    You really run out of news items.

  • thing

    I would like to drink, smoke or inject whatever potent substance the author is taking. The honourable minister should get a refund on the grounds of poor workmanship on this hit-piece.

  • Mukai

    Strive Masiyiwa akatengesa mashares ake kueconet angosara nemashoma shoma,he is now a Chairman weEconet not a CEO.He is running imwe company inonzi Kwese which is far and huge interms of cash kupfuura econet.Ane mamwe macell phone operating kuBurundi,Nigeria,South America.He is no longer a fish yava iya yakamedza Jona.
    Godo kana kuvenga hazvichabatsiri!Haachabatiki akaita mari nekushanda nemaoko ake .Haana kubira munhu kana kuita corruption.