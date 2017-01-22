May the real Warriors stand up?

Makomborero Mutimukulu Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE desperately need to do what they have done at their two previous appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations – win their last group match. However, the Class of 2017 also needs to avoid doing what they have done in their first two matches of this campaign – fail to manage the game.

The Warriors play Tunisia tomorrow in a high stakes last group match which kicks off at 9 pm.

A 2-all draw against Algeria on the opening day – punctuated by several missed chances and a Tatenda Mukuruva blip for the second Desert Foxes’ goal – captured the world’s imagination and was celebrated like victory here at home.

But it wasn’t.

It could have been had the Warriors managed to get a killer third goal or shut out shop when the Algerians asked serious questions towards the business end.

With confidence high and Kallisto Pasuwa not sounding like Kallisto Pasuwa, the national team prepared to face a Senegal side that had clinically done the business against Tunisia.

In the build-up to the game, Pasuwa told a press conference that the Warriors were the favourites ahead of their clash against Africa’s number one team.

Any thoughts that the Warriors’ gaffer was playing mind games were blown away in the opening few minutes against Senegal.

Zimbabwe knocked the ball around with confidence and poured forward in droves, clearly our boys believed they could match the pace of the Senegalese and sought to go pound for pound with the Lions of Teranga.

At one point, play broke down in the middle of the park after Willard Katsande had the will to make a way where there was none with a down the middle pass.

Senegal went on the transition but some desperate defending and a sprinkle of luck made sure Mukuruva’s goal remained virgin territory.

But that was a sign of things to come.

Mathew Rusike – a surprise starter – played his own blind pass and Zimbabwe this time paid the price.

Senegal counter attacked with pace and Saido Mane did what Saido Mane does best at the far post.

Four minutes later play broke down, again in the middle of the park, and a desperate Onismor Bhasera brought his man down 20-yards out.

Henri Saivet, on loan at French side St Etienne from Newcastle, produced a peach free kick to make it 2-0.

There after it became a Mukuruva versus Senegal affair.

Pasuwa had spoken in strange language in the build up to the game and the Warriors mentor continued to do so after the disappointing defeat.

“The Senegalese were very physical and due to that one of my key players, Khama (Billiat) was running away from receiving balls.

“This is the kind of football you should expect at this level. We lost but it is not over,” Pasuwa was quoted as saying by Caf.

Did our good coach tell the world, including Tunisia, that our most potent attacking force – Billiat – runs away from the rough and tough?

Yes he did!

Equally bewildering is the fact that a man who was “running away from receiving balls” played a full 90 minutes against a Senegal side that never got any softer as the game wore on.

What did Pasuwa and his technical team do when they realised that Billiat – a player that Mamelodi Sundowns brought the best out of in the Caf Champions League – was avoiding the pressure situations?

Zimbabwe takes these and many other uncomfortable facts and statements to the park at the Stade d’Angondjé against Tunisia tomorrow in a high stakes game.

Unlike in both 2004 and 2006 when they beat Algeria and Ghana for pride, Zimbabwe can make the last eight if they beat Tunisia and Senegal avoids defeat against Algeria.

The bookmakers have rightly placed the favourites tag on Tunisia for this match with a Warriors win set to pay $ 6,50 for every greenback.

But Henryk Kasperczak’s side cannot be viewed as an immovable object in the Warriors way with the North Africans having shown signs of vulnerability against both Senegal and Algeria.

A Zimbabwean team, with it stall well set up, should be able to pluck the feathers out of the Carthage Eagles.

All eyes are on Pasuwa!

The Warriors gaffer’s team selection for the game against Senegal was as bewildering as the performance that his team went on to deliver.

Knowledge Musona and Danny “Deco” Phiri who both missed the Senegal game due to injury are available for selection.

Will they both bounce back into the starting XI?

Will Tendai Ndoro finally get to start and play in his favoured role and not be shunted down the wing like was the case against Senegal?

Will Elisha Muroiwa – who has been jittery like a victim of witchcraft – continue to get the nod to partner Costa Nhamoinesu at centre half ahead of Teenage Hadebe?

Will the real Warriors stand up against Tunisia?

Heaven knows.

Time will tell!

1,268 total views, 460 views today