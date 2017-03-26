Manyuchi Stopped Dead. . . did he throw the fight? Much ado about nothing

March 26, 2017

Langton Nyakwenda —
IN just two minutes, 52 seconds the much-hyped bout was over and Charles Manyuchi had relinquished the World Boxing Council silver welterweight title at the OCBC arena in Singapore yesterday.

The Zimbabwean boxing champion and his camp were so confident of dispatching the unheralded Qudratillo Abduqaxorov, who went into the match with a measly 10-0-0 record, but the 23-old pugilist nicknamed The Punisher had other ideas.

Abduqaxorov ignored Manyuchi’s showboating and did the business much to the delight of the partisan crowd.

Manyuchi bragged to the fullest in the build-up but in the end he embarrassed the nation with a comical show that was not befitting of the occasion.

Did Manyuchi throw away the fight? Was the match fixed or what?

Only Manyuchi and his handlers Oriental Quarries from Zambia can provide the answer.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean boxer had not tasted defeat since April 2010 but the manner in which Manyuchi fell twice in the first round in Singapore yesterday left more questions than answers.

He was comical as usual, exposing his face to the opponent as if to mock Abduqaxorov but a combination of punches from the Uzbekistan boxer sent him to the canvas.

He stood up but before he could gather composure Abduqaxorov finished him off and Hong Kong referee Raymond Chang signaled to end the bout.

Abduqaxorov’s manager Vikram Sivapragasm of Cartel International Promotions had noted Manyuchi’s weakness before the fight and yesterday his boxer capitalized.

“His (Manyuchi) weakness could be that he leaves his defense open to lure his opponents and this could have its own risks,” Sivapragasm told The Sunday Mail last week.

The loss was Manyuchi’s first since April 16, 2010 when he lost on points to South Africa’s Page Tshesane at Emalahleni Civic in Mpumalanga.

Manyuchi’s record is now at 20-3-1 and he will now fall down the pecking order on the WBC rankings where he opened March on sixth.

His dreams of going all the way for the WBC gold which is now in the hands of American Keith Thurman have all gone up in smoke, at least for now.

Manyuchi’s handlers can push for a rematch but Dmitri Mikhaylenko of Russia has the first take.

Could this be the beginning of the end for Manyuchi?

Only time will tell.

  • robzam

    He deserves to lose, the guy showboats too much, some of it borders on unprofessionalism.

  • eliah

    He did not throw Nothing. Zvanzi nevakuru chisingapere chinoshuru. Its end of the road remember the end days of Mike The Great Tyson when he bit an ear after realising that he could no longer pull a loaded punch.

  • tafi

    I said it before that the way he boxes will never take him anyway,he’s a good boxer without defence. His style of exposing face to lure opponents will never work especially with the likes of Thurman, I hope he has leaned his lesson.

  • Muhera WeZaka

    He showed here at home that he does not respect opponents. if he can respect opponents yes he will be back on top.

  • Nqobile Mthekuzah

    Manyuchi lacks professionalism, he does not fight like a professional boxer and he has to learn to respect his opponents lest he vanishes for good

  • sky

    What happened to journalism in Zimbabwe ? Accusing a boxer without a fact or even allegations of throwing a match because he is knocked out in less than 3 minutes is disgusting. I haven’t seen Manyuchi box but some are saying he attacks more than protecting himself which might be the reason why he go knocked out. Floyd Mayweather defends more and lets you tire yourself. Manyuchi has done us proud when was the last time a Zimbabwe was a World Champion ?

  • Disgusted

    I thought a boxer’s first job was his defence! How did he get this far fighting like that? He is too experienced, and too old, to be showboating the way he does. Besides exposing yourself unnecessarily, it also shows disrepect to the opponent. It is utterly unprofessional. I also felt the way he was dancing around with dropped fists when he beat the guy from Colombia at HICC was amateurish. An average journeyman boxer would have beaten him. He needs to tame his showboating if he is serious about boxing.

  • Cde Rhany D

    He never fought for the Zimbabwe. In fact which nation?? He had a fight once, somewhere in Russia under the national anthem of Zambia.