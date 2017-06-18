-
Man makes rare offer in court
Grace Kaerasora
After being sentenced to 70 hours of unpaid social duty for assaulting a woman last week, a Chitungwiza man offered to pay someone to do his community service.
The plea by Master Jaime (27) of Ward 5 Nyatsime saw Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Yeukai Chigodora giving him an option of a $100 fine. Jaime had been found guilty of assaulting Gracious Makombe (28) of number 44 Unit C, Seke and charged with assault as defined in Section 89 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.
Prosecutor Farai Katonha had told the court that, “On the 27th of May, at around 0600, Jaime went to Makombe’s house and upon entering her room, said he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her and she refused.
“Jaime left and Makombe followed him to his house where she told the wife of the accused of her husband’s shenanigans.
“That is when Jaime intervened and started punching Makombe on the face.”
Makombe suffered a swollen face from the assault.
She reported the case to the police, leading to Jaime’s arrest.
Upon being sentenced to 70 hours community service, Jaime said, “Your honour, is it not possible for someone else to do my hours? There are (some) days that I will be conducting some deals.”
Magistrate Chigodora then gave Jaime an option of a fine.
