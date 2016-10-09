Let’s start afresh, says Mandenge

Tinashe Kusema

SABLES gaffer Cyprian “Supa” Mandenge is determined to give everyone a clean start after a tumultuous eight weeks that saw him “resigning” and bouncing back into the hot seat amid allegations of player sabotage. Mandenge was given the boot after Zimbabwe were relegated to Africa Cup Group 1B.The Zimbabwe Rugby Union claimed the 40-year gaffer had resigned only for it to emerge they had pushed him out. A determined Mandenge reapplied for the job and landed it ahead of Brendan Dawson, a favourite of some players.

Last week the gaffer took charge of his first session and said he was willing to work with everyone.

“To be honest, I never really felt like I had gone anywhere,” said Mandenge.

“I kept in touch with the players, because I understood that there was a process taking place, and wish to commend them for their support during the whole ordeal.

“Fortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any lasting damage to the team’s morale and synergy. The door remains open to everyone and anyone, who believes they have what it, takes to make the grade at international level.”

Mandenge’s main focus is arresting the country’s waning fortunes.

“The journey back to the Africa Cup group 1A begins now,” he declared. “The main goal is to qualify for the next (2019) World Cup; that was the goal I was given when I first got the job and that has not changed.

“However, for us to achieve this, we will have to return to group 1A first; and so everything we do from this point onwards has to be channeled towards those two things. “Admittedly, I would have loved to get more competitive games under our belt before we play next year’s Africa Cup Group 1B tournament, but I know that will be difficult given the association’s financial standing.

“What this means is that we have to maximise whatever we have at our disposal and if that is a rugby ball and a ground then so be it,” he said.

