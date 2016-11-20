Let me retire properly: President Mugabe

2 days ago

President Mugabe says he has used his time in office to fend off the West’s spirited machinations to destroy Zanu-PF and the ideals the party stands for, and if he is to retire he will do so “properly”. The President said Zimbabwe had defeated attempts aimed at destabilising Zimbabwe, and any change in Government would follow legal and democratic processes.

President Mugabe said this at a meeting with war collaborators, ex-detainees, ex-restrictees, widows of fallen heroes, non-combatant cadres and war victims affiliated to Zanu-PF in Harare yesterday.

“Kana ndichikanganisa mondiudza (kuti) ndakanganisa, I will go,” he said. “We are in a critical time yeregime change.
“Kuti tikuturwe nemabhunu vachiti we want to change the Government of Zimbabwe, yatakarwira kudaro tese tikaita ziya, dikita, tikayambuka manzizi? Haaaa, ndakati aiwa.

“The British, Americans vakabatana . . . but I think we have defeated them. Saka change inouyaka zvakanaka. If I have to retire, let me retire properly; vanhu vogarawo pasi zvakanaka, kwete zvekuenderana kun’anga zvanga zvichiita mai ava (Joice Mujuru) vatisiya ava vachiita Zimbabwe (People) First. Ah, zvinenge zvisina kunaka.”

President Mugabe said he was aware of the G40 and Lacoste factions that were angling to succeed him.
“Ngatiumbeyi musangano wedu zvakanaka . . . Zvino zvirikuitwa nevakuru hapana asingazvizive. Ko, makazvipa mazita ekuti G40, vana locust, Lacoste? Ah, ruzhinji rwevanhu havambozvibata izvozvo. ngatitererei gwara, gwara, gwara.

“Corruption iriko, nekuparty. Kuparty hameno vanhu varikufana varonga succession, hanzi kamudhara ikaka kachafa rinhiko? Kari kuramba kufa. Kakachera kupiko? Ko ndinofirei? Ndinofireyi kana Mwari asati ada kuti chiuya. Ko ndiri kutadza here nhai vakomana?”

He warned against successionist politics, saying those who are plotting to succeed him should rather redirect their energies to working for development.
The President took a swipe Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa and his executives at the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association for misleading war vets, and reminded former freedom fighters that “politics leads the gun”.

He said Ambassador Mutsvangwa, who was expelled from Cabinet and Zanu-PF, deserved his punishment for being an unremorseful rogue.
“Tese ngative negwara rimwe chete. Hatidi vanozotsautsa … sezvakaita hama dzedu dzeku ma war veterans; tinoranga ka,” said the President.
“Kana wakambopihwa warning, wozoramba uchirova dundundu uchiti party ngaitoiti zvandinoda; ndozvinoita izvozvo mu war veteran? Wakabva kupi iwe? Hauna kubva muchizvara che Zanu ne Zapu.

“Mainzi politics leads the gun; unotevera here vatungamiriri vemusungano? Ah, no. Oda kumira uchiti tsvanyara, tafungaidzwa, even being insulted. Mati mazvinzwa zvinobva kumoromo wemunhu akafundiswa muZanu-PF izvozvo? Uri kurunyiwa nani? Nana Blair? Ah tinongoti hameno zvapinda matiri. Isusu tinongoramba takabatana, vanonzwisisa.”

President Mugabe said he would continue to reach out to war veterans and other non-military cadres who contributed to the liberation struggle.
“We are men of the people. I am a man of the people, mainterests enyu ndiwaya. Ava vakomana ava, you see nokuti ndovandaive navo kuhondo ndinongoramba ndakati navo. Vamwe vachiti have ritaye here?

“Tinoziva kwatiri kuendaka vakomana. Tinosungirwa kuona kuti musangano wedu wakamira kuti twii nokuti shure uku hakuna mawar veterans akawanda akubva nekudefence, kana ari kubva nekupolice, kana ari kubva nekucivil service. Ava mashoma.”

President Mugabe said Government was committed to improving the welfare of war veterans and others who contributed to the Second Chimurenga, with authorities working on a cocktail of measures to cater for their needs.

“Asi zvichemo zvenyu zvikuru tichati tobatsirana. Tichada kuti tione nevatungamiriri kuti hapana here zvatingaite,” he said. “Tinokwanisa, definitely, to get a mine, even two mines dzatinoita kuita set aside … gold is quicker and also highly valued. Tinokwanisa definitely to get a mine or even two mines.

“VekuSouth Africa vanoda kuti pamusoro apa vazoita joint venture partnership kuplatinum.
‘‘That is also good, party to party. Ndoozve zvimwe zvatingaite. Imi pachenyuwo takanga tichida kuona kuti chii chamuri kuita.”

President Mugabe pledged to meet the Widows of Fallen Heroes this week to discuss their welfare and other issues.
“Mawidows, vazhinji havasati vakurisa, but all the same vari entitled kuti vachengeterwe mari and ivo pachavo vapihwewo maallowances,” he said. “Shirikadzi dzandareva idzi tichasangana nadzo ipo pasvondo riri kuuya iri, but toronga nekuona kuti chii chavakapihwa, chii chavasina kupihwa; ndevapi vane maprofessions, vakanyanyo funda maningi; ndezvipi zvavangakwanisa kuita.”

President Mugabe said as an ex-detainee himself, he sympathised with Zilwaco members, and called on the Finance Ministry to ensure their children’s school fees were paid.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, and Cabinet Ministers Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, Dr Ignatius Chombo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Miriam Chikukwa.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga; Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-Gen Phillip Valerio Sibanda; Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri; Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Rtd Major-Gen Paradzai Zimondi; Police Deputy Comm-Gen Levi Sibanda, CIO director general Happyton Bonyongwe and senior Government officials also attended the meeting.

34,114 total views, 9,213 views today

  • G. Taylor

    Bullocks

  • Baba TwoCents

    Chienda mhani. Watononoka. Go! Who is stopping you from retiring?

  • Mhondoro

    Unonyadzisa…what People? G 40 munonyadzisa. Bunch of common criminals. Siyanai naAmai. You have been exposed now you want to hide behind marokwe aAmai. Matsotsi evanhu!!!

  • Chamutengure viri rengoro

    People,s choice yekubhawa kanhi?

  • CdeMunhu

    thats all bull,Mahiya and Matemadanda told him to piss off and retire,did he listen? NO HE DIDNT instead he called for their expulsion cme on old man itai semunhu ari old say what you mean and do what you say!!!!!!!!!

  • #Ilookatthefacts

    cxv

  • spiralx

    A
    lifetime of misunderstanding and failure. Bequeathing misery and
    deprivation to millions. A too-small man, who couldn’t get what he
    wanted by doing things right, so he got them by doing things wrong.
    Squandering the resources of a sub-continent (yes, we do remember the Congo debacle) in the process.

    What an epitaph.

  • Ch

    ‘Politics is in front of a gun’ kkkkkk.Why should we waste resources on these so called whore vets instead of investing for our future generation ummm very sad.And you start blaming sanctions,so ridiculous.plundering resources to buy loyalty from a bunch of confused old man and women masquerading as war vets.

  • #Ilookatthefacts

    Alas, the greatest mistake that these old timers make is to assume that people are still stupid,really, in this 21st Century! May be these war veterans still are. Apparently, there is real threat from western imperialism and interference. No doubt, the westerners want a stake in Zimbabwe. I am also shocked to note that quite a number of white people are still nostalgic about Rhodesia. But for our oldster to say all this time he was defending the country, it is a lie. He let power get into his head and all this time he was protecting his ass. He’s guilty for many crimes against humanity. He want the country to think he is a disciplinarian but it’s a lie. He chooses who to discipline and spare. Jonathan Moyo, Obert Mpofu, Chombo, Kasukuwere, Mnangagwa etc are known hardcore criminals but they are all free. No one will let you retire, odds will make you retire. All the cronies will be in jail for unfathomable levels of corruption they reached. $20 Billion disappeared under Obert Mpofu’s nose. One thing that Zimbabweans have been taught to do is to forget. Not this time. We will never forget. For example 12 March 2015 it is a day people will never forget. You can not destroy ideas. That is why the 12 disciples died in many ruthless ways but today we still have the bible. Old timer you are not larger than life. Do not feel guilty now because the odds are against you. Short time.

  • Luke

    Is Mugabe God that he cannot be challenged ? If he is a good leader and a true socialist that he claims to be we shouldn’t be talking about his retirement. He should be resting kwaZwimba by now. In fact he is saying to us ‘let me die properly’. He is prepared to die in power. ZANU pf itself is not fair to him. Give the guy some rest. Or else you guys know that as long as he is power your supper is sorted. ThatS very myopic to say the least.

  • Wasu Pa Internet

    Somebody please let the old goat know he missed the retirement date 20 years ago! As Zimbabweans, we are sick of his face and his voice! PLEASE HAMBA! CHIENDA!

  • nelson moyo

    Please retire properly Dear comrade leader Sir Robert Mugabe – you have our permission to retire in peace.
    I have not seen anybody who is holding you back from retirement

  • Julie

    That headline is misleading I nearly threw a party before reading the whole story. Sundamail is full of shite.

  • Julie

    What has he done for Zimbabwe? Absolutely nothing!

  • Gushungo WekuGP

    Lets us stop this abuse of the aged to fight factional battles!

  • Hleki

    Endai Gushungo. Taneta nemi. Hamusimi moga munogona kutonga. Go now and give others a chance. Nyika masiya maponda. Go mhani.