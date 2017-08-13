Leading even in death

HUNDREDS of members of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu sect strongly hold that Madzibaba Sandros Nhamoyebonde can never be replaced.

Madzibaba Sandros died at the age of 41 on July 30, 1994 and the sect has never chosen anyone else to lead them, and they are guided by a group of prophets and bishops.

Followers believe that even in death, Madzibaba Sandros wields great spiritual power, and last week thousands of them gathered at his grave to mark his death.

Sect members claim that even just watching Madzibaba Sandros’ videos brings physical healing.

Madzibaba Sandros was the third and last of the sects’ leaders, and it is said his predecessors prophesied his birth.

Madzibaba Sandros died barely a year after visiting Jerusalem, and followers think this is significant.

“His mission was to bring back black people to the fold of God,” says Madzibaba Epworth Katsiru, the last surviving member of Madzibaba sandros’ inner circle. “He wandered in Jerusalem and God had sent him directly to us, the black people.

‘‘Those who walked with him can testify that he was no ordinary man.”

Madzibaba Katsiru says their late leader had a divine mission to fulfil the prophesies of his predecessors, Shonhiwa Susupence Masedza and Emmanuel Mudyiwa Dzangare.

“The two prophets predicted that God will send His messenger who will take over the leadership of Johane Masowe Apostolic Church and liberate Africans from all bondages,” he says.

“At the height of his prophecies, Madzibaba Sandros would tell, with precision, the whereabouts of stolen property while he could make the lame walk and the deaf could hear.

“He is the one who authenticated Chipostori in Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, South Africa and Malawi. His predecessors laid the (foundation) and he took Chipositori to another level.”

Madzibaba Katsiru — who accompanied Madzibaba Sandros on all his international missions — claims people in Jerusalem confirmed that Madzibaba Sandros was the “African Jesus”.

“We had no tour guide in all our visits both to Jerusalem and Egypt. Mutumwa Sandros was guided by the spirit as we navigated the places,” he recalls.

Madzibaba Sandros’ wife, Madzimai Rubby Nhamoyebonde, adds that her husband was God’s servant.

“He was my husband but I did not spend much time with him because he was always busy with the work of God. Our house in Chitungwiza was a refuge for spiritual prisoners.

“Ever since I was married in 1976 my job was to look after sick people who came for healing and deliverance,” she narrates.

Madzibaba Sandros’ brother, Albert Nhamoyebonde, gave a eulogy of how his younger brother was called by God.

Even though he is not a member of Johanne Masowe eChishanu, Nhamoyebonde says Madzibaba Sandros was healer, seer and a divine teacher from a tender age.

“He was just different from all of us. I remember when we were growing up, Madzibaba Dasiwesi called our mother to his shrine in Guruve. Upon arrival he prophesied that Sandros was a spiritual healer and a great prophet who will led many people.

“Curiously, my mother asked ‘what about this one?’, referring to me, Madzibaba Dasiwesi said this one is going to be a medical doctor. I was 15-years-old and Sandros was nine.

“Now I am 70 years-old and I am still working at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Unfortunately my brother died.

“The fact that Madzibaba Sandros predicted his own death sets him apart from all other prophets.

“We could discuss everything with my brother and I remember that in 1994 he told me that his time was almost up. He was physically fit and no one could ever imagine that he would die (at that age). He was highly divine and knew what was coming.

“He was passionate about Vapostori to the extent that I even asked him if he was benefiting materially or financially. His answer was that he was called by God.”

Nhamoyebonde recalled how a Johanne Masowe eChishanu sect member once visited Parirenyatwa Hospital with a stomach complaint that doctors could not diagonise.

He advised her to seek spiritual help.

“I did that because I remembered what Madzibaba Sandros said to me one day, ‘What you cannot explain as medical doctors leave it to God, that is why we were called.’”

